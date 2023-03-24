Justin Bieber receives backlash after Selena Gomez defends his wife Hailey Bieber following the model’s alleged death threats

Justin Bieber appears to be in hot water with social media users after the singer seemingly failed to publicly defend his wife, Hailey Bieber, following the alleged death threats she has received for her ongoing feud with Selena Gomez.

For context, Selena and Hailey’s alleged initial beef stemmed from the timeline in which Justin and Hailey got together. As previously reported, Selena and Justin were in an on-and-off relationship for nearly a decade before calling it quits for the final time in the summer of 2018. Coincidentally, around that time, Justin and Hailey, who were also together in the past, rekindled their relationship, got engaged, and would ultimately get married that same year.

Immediately following their nuptials, Hailey revealed that she was allegedly getting bullied online for her union with Justin by Selena’s fans, which the “Who Says” vocalist tried to stop for years, though her request was made to no avail, apparently. After some years and an infamous peace offering photo, Hailey And Selena’s feud would be reignited this year when the Rhode CEO allegedly commented on the fat-shaming remarks Selena was receiving from the public by posting a now-deleted TikTok video.

The entire situation came to a head on March 24, when Selena revealed on her Instagram story that Hailey “reached out” to her personally to inform the 30-year-old of the hate she has been getting on her social media platforms, including death threats. In the upload, the Only Murders in the Building star expressed that despite the history between the women, this isn’t what she “stands for” and urged her fans to stop. In addition to the story, Selena followed Hailey on Instagram in an attempt to end the feud once and for all. The 26-year-old followed suit by following Selena back.

As that news circulated online, many social media users mentioned on Twitter that since the entire debacle between Selena and Hailey reignited, Justin has not defended his wife. Although in the past, Justin has spoken out about the constant bullying Hailey is subjected to from fans, the 29-year-old has stayed relatively silent this year.

One individual wrote how ironic it is that Hailey had to reach out to Selena to stop the cyberbullying, because Justin didn’t do anything.

hailey had to reach out to selena gomez to defend her because her husband didn't… i can't make this sht up pic.twitter.com/LQCnEEGWGd — nisha (@runawaynisha) March 24, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user claimed that this entire situation was “embarrassing” because Justin didn’t stand up for Hailey.

the way justin bieber is staying quiet in all of this is so embarrassing if you think about it like if i had to reach out my husband's ex to stop people from bullying me while my husband conveniently doesn't speak on it id leave him https://t.co/zNgSyQ37Xr — zay (@lenasdaya) March 24, 2023

A third person showcased the numerous times Selena has urged her fans to stop bullying Hailey online, and claimed she did “more than” the model’s husband.

the fact that selena gomez defended hailey bieber more times than her husband 💀 pic.twitter.com/mxXLDcukro — ًlinda (@selsbossanova) March 24, 2023

While another social media user suggested that everyone should have an open dialogue about Justin staying silent as his wife received alleged death threats.

So when are we gonna talk about the fact that Selena Gomez has publicly defended Hailey Bieber more times than Justin Bieber? 🤨 https://t.co/zFyCi8pRPv — It's Indictmas! (@DMC0821) March 24, 2023

At this time this article is being written, Justin has yet to address the backlash.