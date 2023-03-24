Selena Gomez warns fans against Hailey Bieber hate campaign after model reaches out for help

The Selena Gomez/Hailey Bieber feud is neverending, forcing the “Lose You to Love Me” singer to take to her socials again to publicly ask her fans to stop the harassment against the model. In her Instagram story, Gomez said Bieber reached out to her to inform her of the death threats and hate campaign she was being subjected to by the former’s followers, urging the singer and actress to call for kindness.

Although fans of Gomez and Bieber have pitted the two against each other for years, thanks to each of their relationships with Justin Bieber, this new wave of hatred against the model and influencer sprung from a video Selena shared about an eyebrow-styling mishap back in February. Fans became convinced that a subsequent Instagram story by Kylie Jenner, featuring Justin Bieber’s wife, was mocking the Only Murders in the Building actress, and so the animosities picked up again, reaching arguably unprecedented levels of vitriol.

At one point, every little thing either of the women did was picked apart in hopes to find any hints of criticism or attack. From Bieber’s choice of music and who her friends were or were not following on social media, to a resurfaced old video of Bieber badmouthing Gomez’s best friend Taylor Swift.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram page. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.” She continued, adding “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

This isn’t the first time Gomez has had to come to Bieber’s defense, doing it repeatedly all over social media in the past. Although the bullying is very much two-sided, with fans of Justin and Hailey Bieber taunting Gomez for years, the model has never really returned the favor.