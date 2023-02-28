The never-ending saga of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber‘s alleged feud has come up to the surface yet again, thanks to the 26-year-old model.

This comes after Gomez, who previously dated Justin Bieber, announced she was taking a social media break for several reasons. The list includes the actress defending Kylie Jenner after fans assumed that the reality star was poking fun at Gomez when she coincidentally shared a failed laminated eyebrow post around the same time as the 30-year-old.

Another reason stems from the constant fat-shaming remarks Gomez has been receiving from the general public. Bieber allegedly responded to the comments alongside her friends Kendall Jenner and singer Justine Sky by creating a now-deleted video featuring a voiceover track that said, “I’m saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

Although Beiber would ultimately deny the allegations, many didn’t buy it. Fast forward to Feb. 27, Beiber became a trending topic on Twitter after fans, and media outlet Pop Crave noticed that the entrepreneur reposted a Style and Beach upload that was promoting her skincare brand Rhode on her Instagram story, and included the original track of Rema’s “Calm Down. “

Hailey Bieber is being accused of shading Selena Gomez again by posting Instagram story with the solo version of “Calm Down” without Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/jJbQPVj2qj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 27, 2023

The information is significant because immediately following the success of “Calm Down,” Rema would later release a remixed version with Gomez, which came out last year. Although it is unclear if Bieber intentionally shared the post to spite Gomez, fans’ reactions regarding the situation were split as the news circulated online.

One person pointed out that they didn’t understand why Bieber was receiving any backlash regarding this post, because she wasn’t the one that selected the song.

As much as I’m here for the drama, Hailey simply reposted the story posted by @styleandthebeach which used the original “Calm Down” audio. Hailey did not choose the music herself. — steven ❀ // die for you remix era 🙂 (@arianaunext) February 27, 2023

At the same time, another social media user called out Pop Crave for being “biased and petty” for reporting on this subject, knowing that Beiber had just reposted a video.

Pop crave , you are so annoying. Knowing damn well she reposted a story of someone who used that song. Stop being biased and petty. Do better — siwar ⁷ (@siweok) February 27, 2023

A third person explained that while Bieber did share a repost, the model could have selectively chosen that particular one out of the many others she gets tagged in.

While it is just a repost, it speaks volumes that there are probably tons of people that post similar vids, but hailey chose *this* one. I refuse to believe she wouldn't realize the shit stirring this would create right now… — Tiffany 💎💖 (@vortexglitter) February 27, 2023

While an individual pointed out that Bieber “knows exactly what she’s doing” due to the timing of the entire situation.

Bad timing, in the middle of a drama she posts it she knows exactly what she's doing — lyly (@fucknation_bey) February 27, 2023

At this time, Gomez and Bieber have yet to respond or address any of these claims.