Are Justin and Hailey Bieber still together in 2022?

Justin Bieber won the hearts of millions of fans when he burst onto the scene in 2009, quickly establishing himself as a teen idol. He doubled down on his success and became internationally recognized following 2010’s hit single, “Baby”, which featured rapper Ludacris and became a global commercial success.

Bieber’s fame only grew from there on, as he solidified his career with hit after hit and sold-out shows worldwide. What followed were numerous controversies, legal issues and a much-publicized on-again, off-again relationship with pop star and Disney alum, Selena Gomez. While fans believed the two would end up a couple, news of Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin in 2018 surprised many, even though the two were briefly linked a couple of years prior.

While speculation rose about the two having gotten secretly married after the two were spotted at a New York City marriage bureau, it wasn’t until Bieber posted on Instagram on Nov. 23, 2018, that he was celebrating his first thanksgiving “as a married man”, that the rumors were outright confirmed.



By April of 2019, the couple were already pranking the world with a fake pregnancy, and a couple of months later, the pair hosted a public wedding in Sept. 2019, with Hailey sporting three custom bridal outfits.

The marriage has had its share of difficulties though, as Bieber revealed to GQ.

The first year of marriage was really tough, because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’

He did end the interview on an optimistic note, saying:

“we’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

While the two have made many public appearances together, and continuously gush over one another on social media, their marriage is still very much private, and following her recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 25-year old model is becoming even more tight-lipped on her personal life and marriage to the singer.

The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait,” Hailey told the publication, adding that “the media has always been a disgusting thing. Behind closed doors, we’re two really normal people that just have not-normal lifestyles and careers,” she said. “I think given the magnitude of Justin’s career, he’s a very normal person, and I don’t think that always happens,

It’s understandable that she would want her relationship to be even more private moving forward, as the two have been under public scrutiny for several years. Bieber continues to enjoy success as a singer, with back to back albums Changes and Justice receiving Grammy nominations. Hailey is set to release her brand new skincare line, Rhode, which she has been developing for more than two years. She has also put her plans of having kids on hold, choosing instead to focus on her business goals.

There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?



The couple have been married for three years.