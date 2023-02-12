Selena Gomez riles up a storm of backlash after throwing shade at Hailey Bieber’s deleted TikTok

Whatever truce Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber had in the past may be over after the actress and singer shadily responded to the model’s now-deleted TikTok video.

For context, the pair’s alleged feud began in the summer of 2018, when Hailey got engaged to Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber shortly after the on-and-off couple broke up for the last time. Hailey and Justin would ultimately get married later that year. Immediately following their nuptials, Hailey claimed that she was getting bullied online by Selena’s fans because of her relationship and even asked the “Who Says” singer to do something regarding the situation.

Although Selena publicly addressed the matter numerous times and asked her fans to leave Hailey alone, that gesture went to no avail. Years later, the situation appeared to shift positively after Selena and Hailey were seen posing together at the Academy Museum Gala in October 2022.

It is unclear what transpired months after that moment between the two women. Still, Hailey shared a cryptic video on her TikTok account in early January, coincidentally around when Gomez was being fat-shamed by the public, leading many to believe that the actress was the intended target.

In the clip, Hailey, alongside her friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye, was seen mouthing the words, “I’m saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.” After Hailey received a ton of backlash on TikTok regarding the video, she removed it from her page and later denied the allegations that the video was about Selena.

One of the TikTok users named @ellenacuario that called Hailey out expressed in the recording how they couldn’t understand her actions after being a victim of cyberbullying. As Selena came across the post, it appeared that the Only Murders in the Building star wanted to end the fans’ theories about the video because she decided to finally speak up about it.

Selena wrote in @ellenacuario’s comment section on Feb. 9, saying she doesn’t let situations like this get her down, regardless of what Hailey meant by the video. The “Come and Get it” vocalist said,

“It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x”

At this time, Hailey has yet to respond to Selena’s recent comments, and let’s hope that the ladies can now peacefully live their lives without unnecessary drama.