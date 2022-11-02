Selena Gomez shoots down the on-going hype around her and Hailey Bieber’s first photo ever

Pop star Selena Gomez reveals that there is no drama attached to her relationship with Hailey Bieber despite ongoing rumors online.

According to Vulture, the multi-hyphenate entertainer was entirely indifferent to the commotion that followed when she broke the internet by appearing in a photo embracing the wife of her former flame at the second Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles

When asked if she felt it was a full circle moment, Gomez responded:

“Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing.”

Bieber has suffered online bullying due to the false belief that she entered into a relationship with Justin Bieber while he was still seeing Gomez. The model has been repeatedly slammed as a homewrecker and manstealer by some of Gomez’s overzealous fans.

The appearance of Gomez and Bieber in a friendly embrace effectively put an end to the false narrative that pitted the women against each other by claiming they were at loggerheads over a man. Gomez maintains that there was never any bad blood between them, and everyone has moved on with their lives.

Hailey Bieber’s version of the relationship timeline aligns with Selena’s. She addressed the gossip in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, explaining that she did not start seeing Justin until after his romantic relationship with Gomez had ended.

Though there was no drama between the women behind the scenes, their show of solidarity sent a powerful message to their fans. The goodwill they show each has helped douse the flames ignited by some very overactive imaginations.