One of the biggest plot twists of pop culture in 2022 has been thrust upon us, with Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez being seen posing together over the weekend. Their public appearance seems to prove that there is no drama between the two despite their history with Justin Bieber.

According to Fox News, both Bieber and Gomez were seen last Saturday in Los Angeles during the second Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The two celebrities posed for pictures together at the event, which shocked fans who have long speculated beef between the two.

Fans were losing their minds when they saw the photos, being happy to see the two women be on good terms with each other and act like best friends during the event.

hailey bieber and selena gomez literally got everyone shocked with these photos. pic.twitter.com/Nf7E8MJg0t — eve🧋 (@0FFMYEVANS) October 16, 2022

HAILEY BIEBER AND SELENA GOMEZ HUGGED EACH OTHER THIS IS MY MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS I SWEAR TO GOD pic.twitter.com/LYhCbYWtJK — sil; ekkan era (@hankersfilms) October 16, 2022

Fans speculated that Hailey and Selena had a strenuous relationship due to Gomez’s past relationship with Justin Bieber prior to Hailey’s marriage to the superstar. At the same time, Gomez’s fans reportedly cyber-bullied Hailey due to her relationship with Bieber, as the two knew each other when Justin was still dating Gomez.

Hailey managed to clear the air during her recent appearance in the Call Her Daddy podcast. She clarified her relationship with Justin and how she “did not steal him” from Gomez. She also said that she was never “romantically involved” with Justin during his on-and-off relationship with Gomez and it was not in her nature to “mess with someone’s relationship.”

“When him and I first ever started hooking up or anything of that sort he was not ever in a relationship – ever at any point. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship – I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”

It seems both Gomez and Bieber have put in the effort to calm fans down as they send a message that they are on good terms, suggesting that the idea of them brawling was all in fans’ heads.