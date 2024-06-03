Hailey Bieber Walks Into A Wall TikTok video
'I feel so embarrassed for her': Hailey Bieber tries to evade photographers and walks straight into a wall

TikTok users say the model suffered a major 'aura loss' following the blunder.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Published: Jun 3, 2024 06:08 pm

Few celebrities have been subject to as much scrutiny in recent weeks as Hailey Bieber, the model, socialite, and wife of pop star Justin Bieber.

Hailey announced in May that she is expecting her first child with Justin, and given the kind of crazed fandom that a young pop star evokes, she has been on the receiving end of some pretty intense backlash. This reaction has now emerged in the form of resurfaced videos, with one particular clip of Hailey currently doing the rounds on TikTok. 

@thatcleangirlyy

Haily bieber walking into a wall

♬ hahah do it jiggle – captain

Reposted on TikTok this week, the clip sees Hailey Bieber try to evade the paparazzi on the sidewalk, only to narrowly avoid walking into a wall. The video — which first emerged in 2021 — has seen renewed interest this month, amassing over two million likes and nearly 19 million views.

Accompanying the clip, the in-text caption describes Hailey’s mishap as the “worst aura moment of all time,” which if you’ve frequented TikTok long enough, you’ll know is less than complimentary. Naturally, TikTok users flocked to the comments to share their second-hand embarrassment for Hailey’s blunder, with some fans writing that they “feel for her” and others admitting that the gaffe was “something I would do.”

Elsewhere, fans questioned where Hailey thought she was going before walking into the wall, writing that the embarrassing moment probably “keeps her up at night.” It wasn’t long before users mentioned other Hailey moments that invoke a similar level of cringe, like when Justin was seen skating away from his wife as she fell in front of the paparazzi. 

@popculturememories

Replying to @Catalina Miranda this will never fail to make me laugh hysterically fr😭#fyp #fypviral #justinbieber #haileybaldwin #haileybieber #featurethis #tiktok #embarassingmoments

♬ run it by chris brown remix – nrlsbest

Another clip that decreased Hailey’s aura score was when she was almost completely ignored by the paparazzi in favour of Kylie Jenner, or when Justin — perhaps unknowingly — shut the car door in her face as they both exited a vehicle. That clip in particular has attracted much fanfare, with users again saying they “feel bad” for Hailey, and questioning why moments like this always seem to happen to her.

@ellaxesw

who remembers this? #kyliejenner #haileybieber #paparazzi

♬ оригинальный звук – ellaxesw
@thatcleangirlyy

Antwort auf @ytfwremee Justin closing the door on hailey and walking in the wrong direction💀

♬ hahah do it jiggle – captain

Thankfully, Hailey Bieber has been through the ringer enough times that a few embarrassing moments won’t shake her, from a much-publicised feud with Justin’s ex Selena Gomez to accusations of cultural appropriation.

Given the sheer size of her celebrity, it stands to reason that Hailey will be caught doing something embarrassing on occasion, so perhaps it’s best if we do what Cara Cunningham said (or more accurately, shrieked) in 2007 and “leave Britney [or in this case, Hailey] alone.” 

Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.