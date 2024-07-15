Fans praise Justin Bieber’s dedication to Hailey as he hops on the next flight out after his performance ends

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship has been plagued by breakup rumors from almost the moment they became a couple. But fans appear to be finally getting behind them, after the announcement that they are expecting their first child. And if the reports are to be believed, Hailey is due to give birth soon, which is why the musician performing in different parts of the world is not ideal … well, not unless a big paycheck comes with it! This could also be why, straight after his recent his performance in India wrapped, he was on a plane back to his pregnant wife.

Justin has been praised on TikTok after user biebervelli posted a short clip of him leaving India, where he is believed to have performed a private show in Mumbai for the wedding of billionaire Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A performance, might we add, that is reported to have made him $10 million richer.

The video shows the “Beauty and a Beat” singer appearing to arrive at the airport. The message on the screen reads, “Im crying, its been 10 mns since his performance in India ended and he’s already at the airport on his way back to Hailey.” They captioned the post with a similar message, writing, “as soon as that 10M wire got sent to his account he got his a** outta there.”

Fans react to the video of Justin Bieber heading back to Hailey

The reaction to the video has been positive, with fans of Justin Bieber praising him for his dedication to his wife. “I wish I was hailey,” a fan wrote. Another agreed, writing, “i wish my man was the same. Im 9 months pregnant and he be like going out with his friends, leaving me home alone often.”

Other comments include, “Justin is also a homebody you know he’s always ready to go home,” “He didn’t even wait to change clothes. Just collected his $10 million and DIPPED,” and “He was like I’ll be back tomororw babe 10 mill richer.”

People have also reacted to his payday. Comments include, “the definition of picking up a check,” and “He really just told her he picked up a shift and came back home as soon as he could.” He is believed to have performed some of his biggest songs at the wedding festivities and made millions for it. Not bad for less than a day’s work, right?

