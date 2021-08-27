Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Justin Bieber is one of the most successful singers of our time. The 27-year-old has had the kind of career that most performers only dream of, with songs in just about every musical genre under the sun and the record-breaking dexterity of an Olympian. He hasn’t always been the perfect role model for his young fans, but overall he’s kept his head above water and made a killing doing it.

Discovered and signed by record executive Scooter Braun in 2008, Bieber was only 14 years old when he was on the precipice of stardom. He already had fans on YouTube, but it was his release of his debut EP, My World, followed by his debut studio album, My World 2.0, that launched him to teen idol status. Since then, Bieber has sold over 150 million records worldwide, churning out chart-toppers like “Baby,” “Love Yourself,” “Sorry,” and “Despacito,” and turning even the unlikeliest of listeners into Beliebers.

Over the years, Bieber has proven that he’s as adept at churning out chart-topping Christmas albums as he is experimenting with dance-pop, EDM, Latin, country, and synth-pop. He’s collaborated with everyone from Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish to DJ Khaled and the Kid Laroi. He’s also casually appeared in two concert films, a documentary series, and music videos on YouTube with views in the billions. As if that wasn’t enough, he’s signed deals with brands like Proactiv and Crocs, released four different fragrances, and has his own clothing line. Minus his run-ins with the law, Bieber’s star couldn’t get higher if it tried.

So What is Justin Bieber’s Net Worth?

Are you sitting down? Justin Bieber is worth over $285 million. This sum has been influenced by not only his music sales and live concerts, but also his merchandise sales, partnerships, product endorsements, and other business deals. It certainly helps that he’s been the face and body of Calvin Klein since 2015 and has over 64 million YouTube subscribers.

Unlike other celebrities who have reported being thrifty with their earnings, Bieber hasn’t shied away from spending a chunk of his massive fortune on real estate. He’s paid anywhere from $6.5 million to $28.5 million for his various Beverly Hills mansions and $100K a month when he’s decided to rent. Bieber is also an admirable philanthropist, supporting causes like PETA, Pencils of Promise, the American Red Cross, and Charity: Water. In 2020, all proceeds from his song with Ariana Grande, “Stuck With U,” went to funds and scholarships that would benefit the children of front-line workers who risked their lives to help others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Is He the Wealthiest Singer in the World?

While Bieber’s net worth is mind-blowing, he’s not the richest singer of all time. Ahead of him are plenty of noteworthy performers, among them Bono ($700 million), Madonna ($850 million), Elton John ($500 million), and Taylor Swift ($400 million). At the top of the list are Paul McCartney with a net worth of $1.2 billion and new billionaire Rihanna, whose net worth has recently been reported at $1.7 billion.

With Bieber’s track record, it’s likely that his wealth will continue to grow as he explores new opportunities and musical genres. If he goes the Harry Styles route, he might even end up giving acting a try. It’s not outside the realm of possibility, especially when you factor in his versatility as a musician and widespread business interests. Plus anything is possible if you just beliebe.