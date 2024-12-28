Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have already ‘discussed having more kids’ after welcoming son Jack Blues in August

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber may have their hands full with newborn Jack Blues, but expanding their family is already a topic of conversation between the couple.

“[They] have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at,” a source told Page Six on Thursday, Dec. 26. The pop singer, 30, and the Rhode founder, 28, welcomed baby Jack in August, just months after Hailey’s pregnancy news made waves. Since then, their world has completely shifted.

This Christmas season, the Biebers are spending the holidays as first-time parents, and we hear the model is having the time of her life. “Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom,” the insider said, adding, “When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want.”

The couple, who tied the knot in a whirlwind courthouse ceremony back in 2018, are “still adjusting to life as parents of a newborn,” but they’re embracing every moment. “Every day is a learning experience,” the source noted. “They couldn’t be happier. Hailey has seen a whole different side to Justin since becoming a father, and she’s more in love with him than ever.”

But though Bieber and Hailey have already thought of expanding their brood, fans should not expect them to welcome another baby anytime soon. The couple is reportedly focused on their first bundle of joy for now. Just a few days before Christmas, the socialite even made a heartwarming nod to her son by showing off a custom ring featuring baby Jack’s birthstone.

In an Instagram Story captured by Page Six, Hailey flaunted the band with “toi et moi” styling, which translates to “you and me” in French. The ring featured an emerald — Jack’s birthstone — and a pear-shaped citrine, representing Hailey’s birth month, which is November.

Despite their new parenting duties, the Biebers made time for just the two of them earlier in December by jetting off to Costa Rica for a dreamy escape. The couple attended a wedding, soaked up the tropical vibes, and indulged in much-needed alone time.

Hailey reportedly turned heads in a jaw-dropping red dress with floral detailing at the wedding of fashion consultant Lauren Perez’s brother. On the other hand, her husband kept it casual in a beige ensemble and a camouflage cap. Based on the clips from the nuptials, Bieber was swooning over his wife’s beautiful getup. His admiration for her was clearly palpable, especially when he shared a carousel of photos from the getaway.

Hailey admires her husband just the same, and she’s proven time and again that she’s also his biggest supporter. In November, when Billboard announced Bieber’s ranking on the 25 Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century list, the model was not afraid to call out the music and entertainment magazine for placing her husband at number 8.

“Billboard is a f joke as per usual!” Hailey wrote in a since-deleted comment on Billboard‘s announcement on Instagram. Many Beliebers backed up Hailey’s sentiment, agreeing that Bieber deserved to rank higher due to his contributions to the industry. One fan even called JB “a legend of an entire generation.”

As the Biebers continue to navigate parenthood, it’s clear their love for each other and their growing family knows no bounds. Whether they’re cherishing quiet moments at home with baby Jack or stealing away for a romantic escape, Hailey and Justin seem to be writing a love story that’s as enduring as it is evolving. And fans can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds for the lovely couple.

