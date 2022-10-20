‘Halloween Ends’ star is begging fans to stop fawning over his character

The newest resident of Haddonfield, Rohan Campbell, has implored fans to stop idolizing his mostly horrific Halloween Ends character, Corey.

Introduced in the first scene of the movie as an unfortunate victim of both coincidence and his own choices, he plays a crucial role in Halloween Ends of bringing Michael Myers back to the forefront. Capable of truly terrifying feats and carrying a suspicious air around him, Campbell has been bemused by the number of theatergoers reveling in Corey’s darkest moments.

Speaking to Variety on Ends and the reaction to his character, he was alarmed by audiences deeming Corey to be more like a lost puppy than a sadistic murderer. They yassified Michael Myers, essentially.

“‘I could have saved Corey’ is such a funny thing to say. I’m so protective of Corey and his choices. When I talk about Corey, I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course he did those things! What do you mean? What else was he supposed to do?’ When I left the theater in Toronto, a group of people recognized me and the only thing they yelled was ‘Corey is innocent.’ Guys, no… He’s not. That’s not the point of the story, man! The story’s about choices, choices, choices.”

It’s almost not even a shock anymore, with Netflix’s DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story causing a surge of people deeming cannibal and serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer to be something other than what he was. Media right now seems to be filled with people completely misunderstanding the point of the fiction they’re partaking in. Cool!

Ends will likely be the last film in the franchise for a while, which might be good news. The trilogy ender has copped an earful from critics, with it sitting on an unpleasant 39 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Thankfully for producer Blumhouse the film has been a minor hit financially thus far, grossing $63 million with a simultaneous streaming release on Peacock.

Halloween Ends is currently in cinemas, with director David Gordon Green’s next film a reboot of The Exorcist.