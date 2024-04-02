Has Colin Farrell ever won an Oscar?

When it comes to unforgettable cinematic performances, it’s natural that film buffs look forward to the Oscars each year in an attempt to hopefully witness their favorite actors score some gold. Considering how massive the Hollywood bubble is, it’s natural that certain talent might be favored over others — which is definitely how many folks feel about Colin Farrell.

With an illustrious career under his belt, the Irish actor has lent his divine acting prowess to several eye-catching projects over the years — including Phone Booth (2002), Widows (2018), Total Recall (2012), The Killing of a Scared Deer (2017), and more recently, The Banshees of Inisherin (2022). The latter film, of course, has proven to be one of Farrell’s most successful leading roles as of late — with the 47-year-old performer earning a wave of praise and acclaim for his work in the tragicomedy as Pádraic Súilleabháin.

In the aftermath of the overwhelming praise for Farrell’s performance even years on, film fanatics who have tirelessly followed his career and celebrated his ever-growing legacy have remained interested as to whether or not the Irish actor has secured Oscars gold.

So, has Farrell ever won an Oscar?

Photo via Searchlight Pictures

Despite being nominated for an Academy Award for his incredible work in The Banshees of Inisherin, Farrell has not yet won an Oscar. For the groundbreaking movie, however, Farrell did manage to nab a Golden Globe Award, but he was only nominated for an Oscar without actually winning the gold.

Even despite not winning an Oscar, Farrell has easily remained as one of the most gifted actors working in Hollywood today, and it’s likely only a matter of time until the acclaimed actor secures an Oscar for his effortless talent as a cinematic figure.