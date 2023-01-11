2023 Golden Globes: The complete list of winners
It’s Hollywood’s biggest night, well the second biggest night, as all the stars from across film and television have sat down to graciously accept the awards bestowed upon them by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their work in 2022. So let’s take a look at everyone who was nominated for the 2023 Golden Globes, and who or what ended up taking home the statues.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- WINNER: The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Director – Motion Picture
- James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniels for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann for Elvis
- Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
- WINNER: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- WINNER: Austin Butler for Elvis
- Hugh Jackman for The Son
- Brendan Fraser for The Whale
- Bill Nighy for Living
- Jeremy Pope for The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- WINNER: Cate Blanchett for Tár
- Olivia Colman for Empire of Light
- Viola Davis for The Woman King
- Ana de Armas for Blonde
- Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva for Babylon
- Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver for White Noise
- WINNER: Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes for The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie for Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu
- Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- WINNER: Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Brad Pitt for Babylon
- Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin
- WINNER: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- WINNER: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon for Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan for She Said
Best Screenplay
- Todd Field for Tár
- Daniels for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- WINNER: Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley for Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking
- WINNER: Justin Hurwitz for Babylon
- John Williams for The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Carolina” by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing
- “Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj from RRR.
Best Foreign Language Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Best Animated Feature Film
- WINNER: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- WINNER: Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Television Series – Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- WINNER: House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jeff Bridges for The Old Man
- WINNER: Kevin Costner for Yellowstone
- Diego Luna for Andor
- Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott for Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Emma D’Arcy for House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney for Ozark
- Imelda Staunton for The Crown
- Hilary Swank for Alaska Daily
- WINNER: Zendaya for Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- WINNER: Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega for Wednesday
- Jean Smart for Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover for Atlanta
- Bill Hader for Barry
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
- Black Bird
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- WINNER: The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
- Taron Egerton for Black Bird
- Colin Firth for The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven
- WINNER: Evan Peters for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
- Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy
- Julia Garner for Inventing Anna
- Lily James for Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts for Gaslit
- WINNER: Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
- F. Murray Abraham for The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient
- WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen for Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
- WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
- Claire Danes for Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
- John Lithgow for The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce for The Crown
- John Turturro for Severance
- WINNER: Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler for Barry
Best Supporting Actress – Television
- Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
- WINNER: Julia Garner for Ozark
- Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
In addition to all these fabulous winners, Eddie Murphy was also the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award while Ryan Murphy won the Carol Burnett Award. We congratulate all the winners and thank everybody who was nominated for their excellent films and shows from 2022.