2023 Golden Globes: The complete list of winners

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night, well the second biggest night, as all the stars from across film and television have sat down to graciously accept the awards bestowed upon them by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their work in 2022. So let’s take a look at everyone who was nominated for the 2023 Golden Globes, and who or what ended up taking home the statues.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniels for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann for Elvis

Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler for Elvi s

Hugh Jackman for The Son

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Bill Nighy for Living

Jeremy Pope for The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett for Tár

Olivia Colman for Empire of Light

Viola Davis for The Woman King

Ana de Armas for Blonde

Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva for Babylon

Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver for White Noise

WINNER: Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes for The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie for Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu

Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Brad Pitt for Babylon

Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon for Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan for She Said

Best Screenplay

Todd Field for Tár

Daniels for Everything Everywhere All at Once

WINNER: Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley for Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz for Babylon

John Williams for The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj from RRR.

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

WINNER: House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges for The Old Man

WINNER: Kevin Costner for Yellowstone

Diego Luna for Andor

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Adam Scott for Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy for House of the Dragon

Laura Linney for Ozark

Imelda Staunton for The Crown

Hilary Swank for Alaska Daily

WINNER: Zendaya for Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

Jean Smart for Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover for Atlanta

Bill Hader for Barry

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

WINNER: The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton for Black Bird

Colin Firth for The Staircase

Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven

WINNER: Evan Peters for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy

Julia Garner for Inventing Anna

Lily James for Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts for Gaslit

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham for The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird

Richard Jenkins for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen for Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Claire Danes for Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow for The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce for The Crown

John Turturro for Severance

WINNER: Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler for Barry

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

WINNER: Julia Garner for Ozark

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

In addition to all these fabulous winners, Eddie Murphy was also the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award while Ryan Murphy won the Carol Burnett Award. We congratulate all the winners and thank everybody who was nominated for their excellent films and shows from 2022.