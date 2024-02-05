Has Luke Combs won any Grammys?

Of all the music awards out there, the Grammys are easily the most coveted.

The Grammy Awards are considered by many to be the premiere music awards ceremony, which makes a Grammy the most-desired award in the world of music. That’s not to put any shade on the Billboard Music Awards or iHeartRadio Music Awards, of course, but there’s just nothing like a Grammy to make that award collection feel complete.

Plenty of stars join country star Luke Combs in yearning for a shiny golden gramophone of their own, but the trophies aren’t easy to come by. More than 75 awards are given out by the Recording Academy each year, but with so many talented musicians putting out music on a daily basis, the competition is still fierce.

Combs had a spectacular 2023, between the release of Gettin’ Old and his gorgeous cover of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy-winning “Fast Car,” and his duet of the track with Chapman herself at the 2024 Grammy Awards was a clear show-stopper. Their stunning performance got people thinking — has Combs ever won a Grammy of his own?

Has Luke Combs ever won a Grammy?

Combs has been on the music scene since the mid-2010s, starting with the release of an EP in 2014 and then fully stepping into the spotlight with 2017’s This One’s For You. In the years since, he’s released chart-toppers on multiple occasions, and earned nominations from some of music’s most prestigious associations.

Including the Grammys. Combs has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards over the years, but he has yet to secure a victory. His first nomination was for Best New Artist at the 61st Grammy Awards back in 2019, and he’s earned a nomination nearly every year since. Combs has seen least one nomination at the 61st, 62nd, 64th, 65th, and now 66th Grammys, but none have earned him an award yet.

Combs has taken home plenty of awards for his music, however. Just because they aren’t Grammys doesn’t lessen the impressive nature of Combs’ iHeartRadio Music Award, Country Music Association Award, Billboard Music Awards, or any of the other illustrious accolades he’s taken home in the past. The celebrated artist is still early in his career, and an eventual Grammy victory seems all but guaranteed eventually.