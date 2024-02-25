Has Margot Robbie ever won a SAG Award?

By now you might’ve thought that Barbie mania has officially worn off, but as its ensemble cast descended upon the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it’s clear that we’re all again taking up residence in The Dreamhouse. This year’s SAG Awards have gifted us with an array of buzzy moments, from The Devil Wears Prada reunion we never knew we needed to massive wins for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

As for the other half of the Barbenheimer craze, Greta Gerwig’s take on the iconic doll received a total of four nominations, including the coveted Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling’s Ken. So, how did Barbie’s lead actress and producer, Margot Robbie, fare at the SAG Awards, and what about her outstanding nomination history?

Has Margot Robbie ever been a SAG Award winner?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The short and unfortunate answer is no, Margot Robbie has never won a SAG Award. However, the Australian starlet is decorated with a handsome number of nominations, having received a total of six nods by the awards body since 2018. That year, Robbie was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for her role as figure skater Tonya Harding in Craig Gillespie’s biopic, I, Tonya.

While she ultimately lost out to Frances McDormand (who won for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Robbie had another chance at SAG glory the following year. At the 2019 SAG Awards, Robbie was nominated for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role, in recognition of her work in Mary Queen of Scots. It proved to be a competitive race, with Emily Blunt becoming the surprise winner for her role in A Quiet Place.

In 2020, Robbie was again nominated for her supporting role in the FOX News exposé Bombshell. That same year, the actress was nominated alongside her co-stars in both Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood for Best Performance by a Cast. While that brought Robbie’s 2020 SAG nomination tally to three, she, unfortunately, went home empty-handed, with Laura Dern winning the supporting category for Marriage Story and Parasite collecting the trophy for best cast.

Last year, Robbie received yet another SAG nod as part of the cast for Babylon. This brings us to 2024, where Robbie was nominated for Barbie both for her lead role and alongside her co-stars in the cast category. Lily Gladstone took home the former trophy for her work in Killers of The Flower Moon, while Oppenheimer collected the win in the cast category.

What all of it points to is a truly illustrious history between Robbie and the SAG Awards, without even mentioning her other award nominations and hopeful Best Picture win at the imminent Academy Awards.