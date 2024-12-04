Has P Yungin passed away?

The world of music, more specifically hip-hop, thrives on buzz, but not all buzz is good. There’s been a bit of confusion following an up and coming rapper, P Yungin and his alleged death.

Rumors began circulating on Dec. 3, and social media platforms lit up with tributes, and theories, but most of all, confusion. While the buzz has since spread like wildfire, fans and followers of the young artist are a bit desperate for answers. So, is there any truth to the rumor? Is P Yungin really gone?

First thing first, who exactly is P Yungin?

Before diving into the rumors, let’s take a moment to appreciate who P Yungin is, and why this news has struck such a chord with fans. Born on Sept. 24, 2004, in Plaquemine, Louisiana, P Yungin burst onto the scene in 2019 with his EPs I Love Y’all and Me vs. World. He made a name for himself in 2020 with the single “I’m On” from the mixtape Demons Everywhere I Go, which helped him land collaborations with the renowned NBA YoungBoy.

From there on, his career skyrocketed. P Yungin collaborated with NBA YoungBoy, dropped fan-favorite singles like “Pull Up Actin’” and “Smiling,” and released mixtapes like Let Me Go Home Alone and Retaliation. In 2022, he debuted his album KAM and later followed it up with DOY, both under NBA YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again label and Motown Records. At just 20 years old, P Yungin was becoming a major force in the rap game.

How did the death rumors start?

The chaos began with a post on X from Kollege Kidd, a well-known hip-hop news account. They shared a photo of P Yungin with NBA YoungBoy, accompanied by the cryptic caption: “NBA YoungBoy’s Baton Rouge artist P Yungin rumored to have passed away.”

From there, things spiraled pretty rapidly. Another popular X user, @SaycheeseDGTL, claimed the rapper had been murdered on Dec. 2. BBG DEE, a rapper and YouTuber, added fuel to the fire by posting a heartfelt Instagram story featuring a picture of P Yungin. His caption, “We live and learn. I told you the truth, brudda. Jesus the only way,” paired with heartbreak and forehead-touch emojis, had fans reading between the lines.

NBA YoungBoy’s associate, Lil Dump, stirred the pot even more during a livestream, making controversial comments about P Yungin. And then, there was NBA YoungBoy’s sister, who’s reportedly P Yungin’s ex-girlfriend. She shared a video of him holding what looked like a newborn baby, cryptically captioned with a fingers-crossed emoji.

Is P Yungin really dead?

https://twitter.com/Armonicyila/status/1863844638026846444

Here’s the thing, there’s no official confirmation that P Yungin has passed away. Neither his family nor his label has released a statement, which means this could all just be one big internet misunderstanding. But the lack of clarity hasn’t stopped fans from mourning. Social media has been flooded with tributes from fans.

One fan tweeted, “I don’t really like rap nowadays, but hearing about P Yungin hit me hard. He was a month older than me. Gone too soon. RIP.” Another wrote, “Why do the best people always die?” Until someone close to P Yungin sets the record straight, we can’t say for sure what’s true. If the rumors are false, it’ll be a relief for his supporters. But if they’re true, it’s a heartbreaking end to a promising career.

