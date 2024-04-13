Has the Dungeon Family producer and Atlanta’s Organized Noize rapper Rico Wade’s cause of death been revealed?

The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of a real one — Rico Wade, the Dungeon Family producer and Organized Noize rapper who helped put Atlanta on the map. He was only 52 years old when he passed away on April 13, 2024.

That gritty, soulful sound that came out of Wade’s basement studio was a revolution. Along with his Organized Noize crew, which included Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown, Rico helped define the sound of Atlanta hip-hop in the ’90s and early 2000s. He crafted those laid-back vibes that became the soundtrack to our lives.

He was among the first producers to bring a more organic, musical approach to hip-hop beats, at a time when many producers were focused on harder-edged, sample-based sounds. Organized Noize produced several tracks on OutKast‘s debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik (1994), including the hit single Player’s Ball. This album was critical in establishing both OutKast’s and Organized Noize‘s reputations.

But more than just a producer, Rico was a mentor and a friend to many in the game, especially to the Dungeon Family, which included others like Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, and Cool Breeze. And nobody felt that loss harder than Killer Mike, who took to Instagram to pour out his heart.

Rico is still alive through his legacy

In a heartfelt post, Mike expressed the “deep and profound” sense of loss he was navigating upon hearing the heartbreaking news and is praying for the singer’s family in this time of tragedy. You could feel the pain in his words, the grief of losing someone who was like family.

Mike went on to say, “I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll.” It’s clear that Rico wasn’t just a collaborator, but a guiding light in Mike’s life and career.

The cause of Rico’s death hasn’t been made public yet, but honestly, the details don’t even matter right now. What matters is the legacy of groundbreaking music and uplifting a community that he leaves behind.

As Mike said, “The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma ‘Stay Down on it’……we all are.” Rico may be gone, but his spirit lives on through the countless lives he touched and the timeless music he created.

So rest in power, Rico Wade. Thank you for the beats, the rhymes, and the brotherhood. The world of music and Atlanta won’t be the same without you.

