Has ‘The Kardashians’ finally been canceled?

Even if you don’t watch a lot of reality TV, you might find it hard not to get drawn into The Kardashians. The family is absolutely impossible to relate to since they live in such a different world from us. On the other hand, we can tell that they love each other and face heartbreak, sibling problems, and other highs and lows just like everyone else. Okay, maybe not just like us since they’re so rich. But either way, we want to know if we’re going to see season 6 of the Hulu series.

We’ve watched this family in not one but two reality shows (which have made them a lot of money… and now Kim has a billion dollars). Their previous series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, aired on E! from 2007 to 2021. While we don’t agree with everything the family does or says, we can all agree that we all need our guilty pleasures. As we get sucked into the latest episodes, we want to know if The Kardashians will end after the season 5 finale.

Will there be another season of The Kardashians?

Yes, The Kardashians will get a season 6 on Hulu. Ben Winston, a producer of the reality show, talked about this in a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2024. He said, “I don’t know if we’ve been announced that we’re shooting season six early, but we are.”

While Winston didn’t confirm a seventh season when asked that question, he did say “Long may it continue” because instead of seeking plotlines, they have “interesting things going on.” He added, “We don’t need to create storylines that an audience knows are not true.”

Whether we’re huge fans of The Kardashians or have never seen a single episode, we can admit that we get tired of “reality” shows that build up false drama to get people invested. (But we still watch them, of course). The Kardashian-Jenners do get us all talking, so we can agree that it makes sense that they’ve been staples of the genre.

We honestly can’t see The Kardashians getting canceled in the near or far future because of the ratings and the people who love it. According to Deadline, people caught up on seasons 2, 3, and 4 of the show when season 5 came out, and the first episode of season 5 had 3.9 million worldwide views within four days of streaming on Star+/Hulu/Disney+.

Since the Kardashians were already starring in a beloved reality show, we might wonder about their choice to switch things up. They talked about this in an interview with Variety in March 2022. Khloé Kardashian said the siblings are “pretty brutal” about “what we will settle for or not settle for.” She continued, “But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us.”

They seem happy to be on Hulu, and if we’ve seen both reality shows, we might agree with Kim Kardashian that The Kardashians has a bit more of a raw, everyday life kind of quality. According to Vanity Fair, she said, “the beauty of being on Hulu is just that we can show a totally different side and it doesn’t have to be all of the drama and fighting. There’s always that, but it’s not what they really care for.” No matter how many episodes we’ve watched (or pretended not to watch), we can admit we want to see what happens to the family next.

