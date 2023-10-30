Kim Kardashian recently announced her latest business venture, and it’s putting her so far above the rest of us.

Her shapewear and clothing company, SKIMS, has become the official underwear brand for the NBA and WNBA. This comes just days after her announcements that SKIMS will be expanding to include men’s items as well, which will grow her company’s enormous revenue even further. And that is just the latest in a long line of savvy business moves that have led her to the entrepreneurial success that she has today.

Kim Kardashian founded SKIMS in September of 2019 and, according to The New York Times, the company is already worth $4 billion. Forbes estimates that Kardashian herself added about $500 million to her financial profile from her company’s success.

Is Kim Kardashian a billionaire?

Put simply, yes — Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, thanks to a growing list of successful business ventures, reality TV signings, and lucrative social media posts. Kardashian’s first major business success was with her mobile game Kim Kardashian Hollywood, which released in 2014. By 2016 the game earned her $51 million in just a year.

KKW was Kardashian’s majorly successful beauty brand which she released in 2017. Forbes estimated that only a year after its release, the beauty company was already earning $100 million in revenue. She even sold 20 percent of the business for an impressive $200 million before shutting down and rebranding in 2022. KKW has now become SKKN, which specializes in clean vegan beauty and seems to be just as appealing to buyers and their wallets as KKW.

Kardashian also does a significant amount of brand promotion on her social media. She often teams up with companies to post pictures endorsing their products on Instagram. According to Business Insider, those posts can come in at anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000 per post.

Of course, you can’t forget her 20-season stint on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and more recently the new Hulu show The Kardashians, where fans can watch her culminate and execute all of these business ideas. Parade reports that by season 20, Kardashian was making upwards of $4 million per episode and that on the Hulu show the family gets an equal share of $100 million.

All of her business ventures and successes make it pretty unsurprising that Kardashian made it on to Forbes’s official billionaire list in 2021. Just two years and several more business moves later, Kardashian net worth stands at $1.7 billion, according to Business Insider. With all of the deals and new products she is constantly making, it’s highly unlikely that it will stop there. As Kim would say, “Not bad for a girl with no talent.”