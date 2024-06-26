Has Vivek Ramaswamy been confirmed as Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate?

The race to see which empty-headed bootlicker will serve as Donald Trump’s running mate has been on for months, and a final decision is looming.

Trump has promised to unveil his pick at the 2024 Republican National Convention in mid-July, leaving stressed-out Americans with little time left to consider which terrible option would be ideal. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert thankfully aren’t in the running at all, but we could still see our nation fall into further disarray with the selection of tiny Trump wannabe Vivek Ramaswamy or resident populist J.D. Vance.

Ramaswamy backed out of the race for president relatively early on, but his bombastic way of speaking and confidence that toes the line of arrogance is right up Trump’s alley. The entrepreneur-turned-politician seems to shape much of his approach to politics after Trump, in fact, which may just make him the perfect running mate for our would-be Felon-in-Chief.

Is Vivek Ramaswamy officially Donald Trump’s pick for VP?

Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Early in the race, Ramaswamy seemed like a legitimate contender for the Republican nomination. Once the right revealed that nothing — not even 34 felony convictions — is enough to deter them from Donald Trump, however, Ramaswamy joined the competition in slinking away from the ring.

He’s since been lurking in the background, likely awaiting his next shot at a major position in U.S. government. Many people thought that opportunity may come with Trump’s pick for vice president, but it seems Ramaswamy is out of luck in that arena, as well.

While there’s still a small flicker of hope for the youthful politician, Trump indicated back in March that he’s not considering Ramaswamy for his running mate. Bloomberg reported, back in mid-Spring, that he’s considering a spot for Ramaswamy among his team, but not at his side on the ballot. Instead, it seems Ramaswamy is more likely to secure a position in Trump’s cabinet, where he can continue to establish himself as a republican to watch, even if he didn’t make it to the top in his first foray into the political ring.

