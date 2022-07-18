Haters of Drew Barrymore’s gleeful rainy TikTok met with gale force fan hurricane of oh-no-you-don’t

Picture it: Drew Barrymore‘s TikTok, 2022 — a smiling and dancing Barrymore reminds us all to get outside and enjoy the rain if we get the opportunity. She’s happy, full of joy, and genuinely embracing every raindrop that hits her skin.

As she steps out into the rain, she laughs as she shares an idea with all of us, “Whenever you can go out into the rain, do not miss the opportunity!!”

The video is meant to serve as a reminder to herself, and any of us who need it, that rain can be as gleeful as it is cleansing. Some fans saw Barrymore’s jubilation as a reason to celebrate, flooding her comments section with positivity, gratitude, and love.

Messages telling Barrymore that she is appreciated, treasured, and valued populated after her post — and most fans were as thrilled to see her happiness as she was to share it. It was beautiful and heartwarming, but not everyone saw its innocence and simple pleasure. In fact, some have been using her video as an excuse to unleash unfair anger and disdain in her direction.

For every negative comment, Barrymore has supporters in droves. Like this fan who pointed out that Barrymore’s childhood trauma isn’t a secret to anyone and that we all know why “she’s like that” for those with the audacity to ask.

also everyone knows the answer about "why Drew Barrymore is like that" is literally "because she had a delayed and traumatic childhood marred by addiction and neglect and then through lots of therapy and self-work has become more appreciative/aware than a regular person" right — Angie Manfredi (@misskubelik) July 18, 2022

Barrymore was in a downward spiral of drugs and alcohol by age 12; by 14, she was living in a rehabilitation institute that her mother sent her to. Inpatient treatment is necessary for some people living with addiction or mental health problems, but Barrymore didn’t understand that at the time, and it’s something she had to work on forgiving her mother for in later years.

That idea is further backed up by Barrymore emancipating herself from her mother when she was 14. TODAY shared a story where Barrymore spoke out about her relationship with her mother, saying they’re in a better place now, but there are boundaries regarding their bond.

She grew up mainly without parental guidance, and that’s not easy at any age or under any circumstances; it’s especially hard in the Hollywood limelight, with people preying on your existence.

Another fan pointed out that people might have just become numb, whereas Barrymore feels and embraces something so wholesome and natural. Why should she be judged for sharing her emotions, primarily when she’s worked so hard to feel positive ones?

This so much. There are some people here who are uncomfortable with another's joy. Or doubtful it. Why doubt it? Why uncomfortable? She's embracing those little things in life we forget to appreciate. I also love a good rainstorm if I'm honest. Next time, I go play in it. — Erin (@ErinDusty) July 17, 2022

Barrymore’s healing is encouraging others to find it too.

sending the drew barrymore in the rain video to my therapist and saying “this is what I want” — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) July 18, 2022

Another fan poses the idea that Barrymore likely didn’t believe she’d have a long life, and now that she has a place of healing to exist in — she’s taking advantage of it, she’s making the most of it, and she’s having beautiful experiences.

I’m not even trying to be dramatic but you can tell Drew Barrymore thought she was going to die young and now my good sis is just living life the way she was meant to. — Rachel Leah (@raetheforce) July 18, 2022

Barrymore knows something that many of us don’t — and her road to overcoming it has been difficult but rewarding.

i want to see the world through drew barrymore’s eyes. she knows something we don’t. — caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) July 17, 2022

Remember when we mentioned that there’s always someone ready to dampen others’ spirits — so when accounts on social media set out to do just that, fans weren’t having any of it.

because one thing about me, is I will NOT let you shit on drew of all celebrities. She’s literally the nicest most Unproblematic person ever. She radiates positivity and kindness. Go outside in the rain. — Ryan (@hittheIights) July 18, 2022

This fan summed the nay-sayer’s negativity up quite perfectly.

This is such an ugly-ass take on something so wholesome. — Taron…(Pronounced Tuh-Ron) (@TeflonScribbles) July 18, 2022

Everyone needs that “aunt” in their lives, the one they can share the hard times with and ask the uncomfortable questions to.

Drew Barrymore is definitely that aunt you can’t ask about her childhood relationships, but can definitely have the adult conversations you otherwise can’t have with your own parents https://t.co/ugbdU6Saoc — Michael Maass (@Maass_Fuerte) July 18, 2022

Of course, fans jumped at the opportunity to share more wholesome Barrymore content and stories, like this fan who had a friend that worked with the actress on The Santa Clarita Diet.

A friend worked on Santa Clarita Diet and said Drew Barrymore was absolutely the best, most generous and real person ever. Would pay for food trucks to come in so the crew ate well, contributed tons to their weekly "pool", etc. A true class act. — ⚓️🌊⛵️okanogen⛵️🌊⚓️ (@okanogen2022) July 17, 2022

The overwhelming moral of the story is that Barrymore hasn’t had an easy life, and money/fortune aside — enjoying the rain, feeling its cleansing and healing nature, and having that childlike innocence again is valuable. Not just to Barrymore but to all of us. At the end of the day, we all deal with enough — so maybe we should simply share kindness and positivity when and where we can.