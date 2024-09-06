‘Have you noticed you kind of dress like her?’: It looks like Andrew Tate and Kamala Harris secretly share a wardrobe

Andrew Tate needs to tone down his vacuous rants, because his fans won’t be happy to find out their god and guru basically has the same fashion sense as Kamala Harris.

Recommended Videos

It takes a special kind of imbecile to see an otherwise innocuous post on social media and go on a rambling fit. But that’s unfortunately the level Tate has now stooped to in his losing battle to stay relevant in the current cultural discourse.

Just when you start to think that society has matured beyond the point of derogatory name-calling, there bulldozes in a guy with the emotional sophistication of a 7-year-old to remind you that social media remains in perpetual absentia in so far as logical rhetoric is concerned. And then you realize the guy in question has millions of followers, and your tight, white-knuckled grip on your sanity slips a little further.

But yeah, that’s about the gist of it in this recent episode of Andrew Tate tomfoolery. When a user recently asked his fellow X regulars if he should worry about a speeding ticket he received in Italy a year ago, Tate got so triggered that he recorded a 4-minute video ranting about how men are losing sight of what really matters; reveling in your insecurity by pretending to be an alpha gigachad who is always on that grind.

He also mocked Vice President Kamala Harris and her laugh, which was unfortunate for him, because now he’s never beating the allegations that the two of them secretly share the same wardrobe. These comparisons come courtesy of menswear designer Derek Guy, who has a tendency to absolutely demolish ignorant fools like Tate.

andrew, have you noticed you kind of dress like her? https://t.co/s8nT6bKQMU pic.twitter.com/Rw1EcMgU1N — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 6, 2024

It is a sad day for Tate fans, and I dearly hope that he doesn’t see this post lest he go mad with rage. It will be one heck of a party when Tate also fully jumps on the Trump train and finds himself in the company of Elon Musk and make-believe intellectuals like Jordan Peterson. And besides, it won’t do to lose your mental stability even more while being in the middle of a criminal prosecution for such serious charges as rape, sexual exploitation of minors, and money laundering.

Tate is always going on about how the LGBT community is destroying society. What he doesn’t realize is how ironic it all sounds, because when you really think about all he’s saying, it truly speaks to the downfall of Western civilization that men like Andrew Tate have any marked standing in society and are unironically looked up to by parts of the younger generation. But that, as they say, is a conversation for another time.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy