‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Haliey Welch’s net worth, confirmed

Born in Belfast, Tennessee, in either 2001 or 2002 (nobody knows at this point), Haliey Welch (often misspelled “Hailey” for obvious reasons) is a 21 or 22-year-old internet personality. Welch became famous (or infamous) after appearing in a June 2024 TikTok video. She was interviewed by a vox pop YouTube channel, Tim & Dee TV, owned by Tim Dickerson and DeArius Marlow.

Welch and a friend were out enjoying themselves when they approached Dickerson and Marlow, who were filming in the Broadway district of Nashville, Tennessee, and asked to be interviewed. After being asked several tame questions, Welch encouraged her interviewers to get spicier, prompting Marlow to ask, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Welch replied with the phrase “Hawk tuah,” an onomatopoeia for spitting during fellatio, and suggested, “You gotta spit on that thing.” The interview went viral, spawned countless memes, and Welch became known as “Hawk Tuah Girl.” Yup, it really can be that easy to get famous these days.

Welch became a highly sought-after figure and, as her celebrity grew, began making public appearances, such as joining Zach Bryan on stage during his concert in Nashville, Tennessee, in June, joining Shaquille O’Neal during his DJ set in Nashville in July, throwing the ceremonial first pitch of a New York Mets game in August, and featuring in a comedic segment of the late-night television show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Welch has signed up for representation with The Penthouse, has a podcast (“Talk Tuah“) with Jake Paul’s company Betr, and has released a dating advice app called Pookie Tools. Most controversially, she released a cryptocurrency meme coin on Solana called $HAWK token that reached a market capitalization of nearly $500 million before plummeting a whopping 95% to $25 million, resulting in thousands of complaints, Welch being accused of fraud, and a lawsuit being filed (though she was not named in the suit).

What is Haliey “Hawk Tuah Girl” Welch’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Haliey Welch’s net worth is around $500,000. While that sort of money doesn’t catapult her into the stratospheric wealth of Hollywood A-listers, it’s a heck of a lot of money for someone who, less than a year ago, was working in a Tennesse spring factory that manufactures the springs used in vending machines to dispense snacks.

Although she has embraced the life of an internet celebrity, Welch reportedly still lives with her grandmother in Belfast, so she has remained humble to a degree. If her recent cryptocurrency faux pas is a sign of things to come, it may be a good idea for her to stay that way, as her fame may come crashing down on her permanently.

Should you wish to, you can follow Welch on her TikTok (where she has around 1.8 million followers at the time of writing), her Instagram (where she has around 2.6 million followers at the time of writing), and her X (where she has around 430,000 followers at the time of writing). You can also keep up with Talk Tuah on platforms like YouTube and Spotify.

