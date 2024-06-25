Who is the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, and why did she go viral?

In today’s society, one singular moment could instantly go viral in the blink of an eye, which proved to be true when the “Hawk Tuah” girl immediately became an online sensation in a matter of hours.

From “Hide your kids, hide your wives” to “Ninki Minjaj,” there are certainly an abundance of quotable memes online that have been burned in netizens’ heads for years now. One of the most popular memes circulating the web right now is in regards to the “Hawk Tuah” girl and all the media buzz currently surrounding her. The quotable line comes from a video shared online that depicts a woman giving her response in an interview after a question was asked about a move that makes a man go wild in bed. Without skipping a beat, the woman replied: “Oh, you have to give him that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on thang, you feel me?”

Following the raunchy remarks, the woman has since become a pop culture sensation and inspired professional athletes such as Bryce Harper to incorporate her words in celebrations. From there, the “Hawk Tuah” phrase became a worldwide meme — and many are still wondering exactly who she is.

So, who exactly is the Hawk Tuah girl?

Hawk Tuah – The original interview that started it all pic.twitter.com/QiDfnmXjye — The Postman (@officalpostman) June 22, 2024

After a sudden rise to fame, the Hawk Tuah girl has been identified as Hailey Welch from Nashville, Tennessee. Since the video was posted, Welch’s Instagram followers have doubled in size, and it appears that number is going to keep on climbing.

Now, going viral for tips on sexual activities might seem troubling to some, but it’s also clear that alcohol was involved, with the interview asking people questions on the street after stumbling out of a bar.

Either way, it’s obvious that Welch was feeling carefree and enjoying her night out — and we’ll definitely have to see how she handles her unexpected fame.

