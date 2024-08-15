‘He looks like a balding Muppet’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come under fire for alliance with infamous Prince William hater

Family feuds don’t come much bigger and more all-encompassing than that between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the Royal family. Whatever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do, it seems the conversation surrounding them will always come back to their quarrels with King Charles and Prince William.

Not that they exactly help themselves out in this regard. Harry and Meghan recently took part in their first joint televised interview since their notorious chat with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, albeit this time speaking to CBS’ Good Morning in order to discuss their new initiative, The Parents’ Network, an organization supporting parents whose children have faced cyberbullying.

Unfortunately, some are labeling the Sussexes as “hypocrites” because, while they are publicly fighting back against cyberbullying, one of their staunchest allies has a long history of attacking the Royals online.

Who is Harry and Meghan’s friend, Christopher Bouzy, and what scathing remarks has he made about the Royal family?

Speaking to Daily Mail, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams hit back at Harry and Meghan for taking a stance against cyberbullying but maintaining their ties to Christopher Bouzy, the Brooklyn-born tech entrepreneur and Silicon Valley superstar. Bouzy is an outspoken defender of the Sussexes, having appeared in their Netflix series and criticizing a media agenda against the couple that’s driven by “race and hatred.”

A passionate protector of Harry and Meghan he may be, but Bouzy has no love for the rest of the Royals. You don’t need to dig far to find out what Fitzwilliams is talking about as Bouzy has a long history of sharing, let’s say, colorful comments about everyone from Prince William to King Charles on his X feed. In 2021, for example, he ridiculed the Prince of Wales’ appearance, describing him as “looking like a balding Muppet.”

While praising Harry and Meghan’s youthful looks, he disparaged the Waleses’ own movement into middle age, blasting Kate Middleton as aging faster than a “banana.” He noted, “‘I don’t understand why, since they have a team of people who wait on them hand and foot 24/7.” In a follow-up tweet, Bouzy added, “I’m sorry, but William and Kate look like Harry’s aunt and uncle.”

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in September 2022, Bouzy made some heated remarks about the newly ascended monarch: “King Charles cheated on Diana and his mistress is now Queen Consort. All Meghan did was marry the man she loves while being black. Just stop.”

Even as recently as this year, in the wake of Princess Catherine confirming her cancer diagnosis, Bouzy continued to roast the Royals for their earlier attempts to keep her illness under wraps. “I am sorry to hear Kate has cancer, I hope she has a full recovery. But it is also clear that all three earlier photos of her were fake, and the palace tried to cover it up,” he wrote, describing those photos as “some North Korea/Trumpian type of propaganda.”

While Harry and Meghan are no doubt grateful for Bouzy’s vociferous support, they might secretly wish he would stop likening their powerful relatives to Muppets and old fruit on a public platform.

