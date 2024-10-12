‘He’d been so traumatized’: What really happened to Bogart, the beloved rescue dog abandoned by Meghan Markle

Meghan Harry and Prince Harry have been the focus of controversial headlines for years. However, one of the worst things the Duchess of Sussex has done has nothing to do with the Royals’ feud — it involves her former rescue dog, Bogart.

Bogart’s journey with Meghan began in 2012 when she adopted him from a rescue shelter in Los Angeles. The adoption was encouraged by none other than Ellen DeGeneres, who happened to be at the shelter at the same time. Meghan often shared adorable photos of Bogart on her now-deleted Instagram account, referring to him as “my love” and “my boy.” The labrador-shepherd mix quickly became integral to Meghan’s life, inspiring her to adopt more rescue dogs in the following years.

However, as Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry blossomed and their engagement approached, it became clear that significant changes were on the horizon. While preparing to move to London, Meghan faced the supposedly difficult decision of what to do with her furry companions. Guy, her beagle, was cleared for the journey across the pond, but Bogart didn’t have the same chance. To the surprise of many, Meghan announced that she would leave Bogart behind in North America.

Why did Meghan Markle abandon Bogart, her rescue dog?

Initially, the reason for Bogart’s absence in Meghan’s new life remained vague. In her post-engagement interview with the BBC, Meghan addressed the situation, saying:

“I’ve had two dogs that I’ve had for a long time, two rescue pups. One is now staying with a very close friend and the other little guy is, yes, he’s in the U.K. He’s been here for a while. I think he’s doing just fine.”

Speculation arose about why Bogart couldn’t make the move. Some reports suggested that he was too old to fly, while others hinted at strict U.K. pet immigration laws. However, the real reason remained undisclosed until recently.

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, sheds light on the actual reason behind Bogart’s absence in the royal household. According to Harry, “he’d been so traumatized by the siege of her house, by the constant ringing of the doorbell, that his demeanor changed when Meg was around. He’d become an aggressive guard dog.” This revelation painted a picture of a dog struggling to cope with the sudden influx of attention surrounding his owner who had stepped into the royal limelight and suddenly became the center of all the attention it garnered. In the book, the Prince also claims the decision to leave Bogart behind was not taken lightly. Meghan’s neighbors in Canada “graciously agreed to adopt him,” an arrangement that allowed Bogart to remain in a familiar environment while Meghan embarked on her new life in the U.K.

Naturally, many people are furious about Meghan abandoning her pet for the sake of her royal ambitions. To make matters worse, Meghan has tried to shield herself from criticism by telling lies. Some reports initially suggested that Bogart was “too old” to travel to the U.K. Skeptics quickly challenged this explanation. In a post on her blog dating from October 2014, Meghan stated that Bogart was nine months old. That means he would be five years old when the move to the U.K. happened.

Plus, even if Meghan had decided to leave Bogart behind to spare him a plane trip, which could be pretty dangerous for a dog, she accepted the risk for her beagle. Finally, if the issue was flying Bogart to the U.K., she could have already reunited with her dog after returning to North America. Instead, the Sussexes have expanded their canine family, adopting a black Labrador named Pula and another rescue beagle named Mamma Mia.

Maybe Meghan is unwilling to make Bogart leave behind his home yet again just because she can live with him again. Or is it possible that the problem extends to Bogart and Harry not having a good relationship, thus discouraging Meghan from bringing him back? Well, in the case of the latter, I think I speak for all dedicated pet parents when I say that when the choice arises, you ditch the man, not your furry child.

