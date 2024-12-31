Heidi Klum plays in the snow in nothing but lacy red lingerie and like… Girl, we know you’re hot, but aren’t you cold?!

Heidi Klum is a beloved model who has appeared on the coveted cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and been a Victoria’s Secret Angel… and we also found out that she’s immune to freezing cold weather.

Okay, that last part might not be true. But Klum did post a video of herself wearing red lingerie in a winter wonderland. She grabbed a handful of snow and threw it toward the camera. And she wrote in the caption, “Do you have a tradition on New Year’s Eve? For me… it’s red lace.”

Besides posting this video of another attention-grabbing outfit, Klum also shared photos kissing her husband Tom Kaulitz as they enjoy a snowy festive trip to Aspen, Colorado with her four kids. She definitely seems to love the color red as she shared a Christmas post of the family in red PJs.

Klum doesn’t allow comments on her Instagram and hasn’t for a while now. But if she had them on, she would have likely gotten a lot of messages along the lines of “wow, you look amazing!” (And some not-so-great comments, too, unfortunately.) Klum explained she made this decision regarding comments because of “my own mental health.” She also said, “Obviously I’m sad for all the fans who I can’t speak with but there’s just too much hate, unfortunately, in the world right now.”

Well, there’s no hate here! In fact, I would go out on a limb and say it’s pretty much impossible to look at this video and not admire Klum’s confidence. I would also say there needs to be more of that attitude, especially as Jan. 1st and all those health-related New Year’s resolutions loom. Sure, there’s nothing wrong with eating more vegetables and going to the gym more, but none of that matters if you don’t feel good about yourself.

Klum’s red lingerie is definitely one of her most memorable looks since she’s so comfortable in her own skin. In a March 2024 interview with Glamour UK, the model shared her perspective on how others judge her for what she chooses to wear. She said, “People also make fun of the fact that I still dress sexy at 50. It’s not nice. Yes, I’m 50, but I’m far from dead!” She also said, “I know that I offend people. But I think you have to remain authentic.”

I can feel the chill just looking at all that snow, but maybe she went back inside as soon as she was done filming her video!

This wasn’t the first time Klum wore red lingerie… although no snow was involved that other time. According to Us Weekly, in 2022, the model and her daughter Leni appeared in an ad for Intimissimi wearing red robes and lacy bras and underwear. Klum also wore a red bra when filming her Hot Ones interview… and also grabbed attention when she took her denim shirt off because of how spicy one of the wings was! Klum also talks about lingerie a lot, too. In 2016, Klum spilled her thoughts about the subject with Glamour, and said, “You should have fun with lingerie.” She gave some practical tips in the interview, too, like how having someone ensure that you’re wearing the right size bra is super important. Everyone can be inspired by Klum’s positive approach to life and belief that she should wear whatever she wants. That’s some serious New Year energy!

