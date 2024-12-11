Heidi Klum was covered in over 100,000 pearls for the ‘Mufasa’ premiere, and she might’ve even overshadowed Beyoncé

Mufasa: The Lion King is one of the last blockbusters of 2024 and its press tour has already started shaking things up. Beyoncé twinned with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter on the red carpet in matching gold outfits but their crown for the best red-carpet outfit might go to someone else: Heidi Klum.

Klum is one of the most recognizable names in fashion, as the supermodel has always been a hallmark of style and creativity. The America’s Got Talent judge is notorious for her intricate Halloween parties where she goes above and beyond in creating the best costume of the year.

As she made her way down the red carpet for the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere, Heidi Klum wore a timeless masterpiece with a spicy detail.

Heidi Klum was a real gem covered in pearls

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The rich and famous have different fashion rules, especially for official events, and big stars have the backing of big fashion houses. In this case, Heidi Klum sparkled in a waterfall of crystals and pearls as she walked on the red carpet. The supermodel wore a white halter gown that covered the front but left several spicy details, as it featured a major sideboob cut and an even bolder low back.

Styled by expert Hollywood stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the duo behind Jennifer Lopez’s most intricate and head-turning outfits. They collaborated with Manish Malhotra for the fittingly called Waterfall Pearl Gown, which has over 100,000 pearls and crystals.

Heidi Klum’s dress was a tribute to the intricate craftsmanship of fashion designers, as well as undeniable Hollywood glamour. She looked ravishing in the dress and kept the rest of the look relatively simple, as the gleaming tassel dress itself stole all the glances, which also featured a triangular cutout to further reveal her legs. She paired the stunning dress with a pair of silver metallic shows from Jimmy Choo, elevating the look further with even more glam.

As for the rest of the look, she had bold eye makeup, blush, and a glossy pink lip, keeping her hair straight and down as it framed her face, paired with white earrings, and a simple silver ring. If I had anything to change to the look, it would’ve been the hair, as the dress would’ve worked endlessly better with an updo and some curly face-framing pieces which would’ve put the white earrings in the spotlight as well, or a Brazilian blowout to further glam up the look.

“That dress is what dreams are made of! Incredible,” wrote a fan in the comment section of the fashion house. “Very beautiful and elegant,” added another.

“Beautiful design and beautiful craftsmanship. I felt great in it. Thank you,” Klum herself wrote in the comments, clarifying an ongoing mystery about the feel of the dress when sitting down.

Klum was at the premiere as a celebrity but she might’ve overshadowed Beyoncé, who stars in the prequel spinoff film as the voice of Nala. The 43-year-old “Single Ladies” star wore a bold column black gown from the Disney x Balmain: The Lion King collection, with gold polka dots all over. It featured a daring cutout around the chest area and a high thigh gap, highlighting all her best features.

While Queen Bey opted for a gold look to highlight the color themes of the animated film, it felt like she had worn something similar at different events. However, Heidi Klum’s 100,000 beaded pearls and crystals gown was a timeless masterpiece, taking the spotlight from anyone. The only person who equaled Klum’s shine was Blue Ivy in a strapless gilded gown that made her look like a real-life Disney princess.

