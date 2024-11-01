Top 10 celebrities who dressed up as other famous people this Halloween and ate

Every year around the end of October, our social media feeds are flooded with celebrities putting their creativity and extensive teams to work for the most popular Halloween costume. This year was no different. Aside from the regular pop culture-inspired ‘fits, celebrities drew inspiration from each other, creating some of the best impersonations ever.

Halloween is a staple holiday for Hollywood. Although most actors and singers dress up when performing, the annual scare fest comes attached to star-studded, A-list parties, which gives celebs an opportunity to shine as …themselves, but in costume.

Heidi Klum’s Halloween parties are notorious for bringing out the best costumes, and the former supermodel often goes all in to vouchsafe her continuing reign as the ultimate Halloween Queen. Others simply use their perks to create amazing photoshoots online, and this year, they surely delivered.

10. Kylie Jenner as Demi Moore

Kylie Jenner dresses up as Demi Moore in ‘Striptease’ for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/aJpyevtzGF — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2024

This year is Demi Moore’s year. The A-list actress has been around for decades and starred in some of the film industry’s most defining titles, but she never got the recognition she deserved. Thanks to her latest role in the gruesome body horror The Substance, everyone is hailing her as the queen she is.

This Halloween, Kylie Jenner dressed up down as Moore in her iconic role in 1996’s Striptease, recreating the drama’s poster. Fans weren’t particularly impressed with her rendition, as it didn’t take much to get in the role, except for a black wig and some Photoshop skills. However, Jenner looks absolutely fire and deserves a spot in the top.

9. Tana Mongeau as Lady Gaga

Internet influencer Tana Mongeau also had her go at Halloween and used one of the most popular artists of our time for her inspiration — Lady Gaga.

The “Born This Way” singer has been behind some of the most iconic looks in pop culture, the weirder the better. For Halloween, the YouTube star recreated Gaga’s meat dress from the MTV Video Music Awards, and was as iconic as it gets.

8. Perrie Edwards and her son Axel as Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

This year, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars joined forces for a single that took over the music industry. “Die With a Smile” was a major commercial success and peaked at the top of the Billboard Global 200 for eight weeks, and its impact is undeniable. Because of this, the Little Mix star Perrie Edwards used the vibe from the music video to create the cutest costume with her son, Axel.

7. Leni Klum as Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is also getting a renaissance, as she discovers who she is and learns her worth. However, as much as she advocates for natural beauty and makeup-free styles, her earlier looks are iconic and legendary. Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, used her as inspiration. She proves she learned more than modeling from her mom and she and her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, dressed up as Pam and Tommy.

For Heidi’s Halloween party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, Leni went all in with an alien look, completing her mom’s theme as E.T.

6. Elsa Hosk as Princess Diana

Elsa Hosk dresses up as Princess Diana for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/buQuJ2t2UG — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2024

There’s no one more iconic in pop history than Princess Diana. Literally royalty, she wasn’t dubbed the “People’s Princess” for nothing. Model Elsa Hosk channeled her inner princess and put on Lady Di’s revenge dress for Halloween, which was spon-on.

5. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie

Models and best friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber had a joint costume as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in their short-lived, early-2000s reality show, The Simple Life. “Happy Halloween from Paris and Nicole,” Bieber captioned the TikTok clip.

They wore the same outfits as the two Hilton sisters on the poster for the show, and even received a reaction from their inspirations. Richie reshared the photos on her Instagram, writing, “I am obsessed.” Hilton reposted the outfits, adding, “Iconic.”

4. Beyonce as Betty Davis

Even icons like Beyonce have other legendary artists they look up to and want to channel. This year, the “Single Ladies” singer put on a zebra bodysuit and a big black wig and recreated Betty Davis’ This Is It album cover. This fueled the speculation that, after her country stint, she’d be doing a rock album next and everyone wanted it like yesterday.

3. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

help not kelly ripa and mark consuelos dressing up as tay and trav at the us open 😭 pic.twitter.com/swNAzqTJPL — ariana ♫ ISO INDY (@tscrazier) October 29, 2024

For the second year in a role, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Live with Kelly and Mark Halloween special featured the couple of the moment, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. For the segment, the duo dressed up as Tayvis at the U.S. Open, with Tay-Tay’s red-and-white checkered dress, and Trav’s Gucci bucket hat included.

2. Halle Bailey as Halle Berry

Halle Bailey dressed as Halle Berry in ‘Die Another Day’ for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/CWsS0brAPu — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2024

Everyone who has been personally victimized by the closeness in Halle Bailey and Halle Berry’s name please raise your hand. The Little Mermaid actress knows the struggle and decided to double down on the similarities this year, dressing up as Halle Berry. She used her James Bond role in Die Another Day as her inspiration, and now I’m more confused than ever.

1. Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

There are few stars as big as Paris Hilton and Britney Spears and their friendship is one of the most mediatized relationships of all time. Hilton is still a major fan of her BFF and channeled her inner “Baby One More Time” look for Halloween 2024, a year after she dressed up as Britney from her music video “Toxic.” All I can say is: gimme more.

