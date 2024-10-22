‘I didn’t need to compete with anybody’: Pamela Anderson sounds off on ditching makeup, as Drew Barrymore rips out her hair extensions

In an era where we’re constantly looking for more ways to empower women — whether by granting them bodily autonomy or financial equality, we have to admit there’s still a long way to go. However, small steps do make a difference, and Pamela Anderson did it in her own way, by inspiring Drew Barrymore and Valerie Bertinelli to go makeup-free, with Barrymore even ripping out her hair extensions on the air.

During the appearance on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Pamela Anderson detailed her decision to go makeup-free. The star is one of the most famous names on the planet, mostly thanks to her role on the lifeguard-following drama series Baywatch, and her infamous sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee. However, Anderson’s achievements go far beyond that, and she’s finally entering an era where she’s recognized for her talent instead of her appearance. This was also one of the reasons why she decided to go makeup-free.

“I really think you own this space. I think you’re the pioneer of what we’re certainly doing here today,” Barrymore told Anderson in the preview for the episode that aired on Oct. 22. Neither Barrymore nor Bertinelli had makeup on, either, aligning themselves with Anderson, who has been attending events makeup-free for a year, since Paris Fashion Week in September 2023.

Pamela Anderson detailed her journey to find herself

Anderson further detailed her makeup-free journey, noting that it all started with finding herself. “Isn’t it freeing? Doesn’t it feel free? I feel free. I mean, it’s taken a while too; I’ve had my little, you know, journey with it, but we all are our own worst critics,” the actress said.

As for how it all began, the bombshell recalled that she didn’t even think people would notice at Paris Fashion Week, because she was there to put the clothes into the spotlight, not her face. “I was at Paris Fashion Week and decided [if] I was just going to a fashion show, I didn’t need to compete with anybody. Like, why am I wasting three hours in a makeup chair when I have these beautiful Vivian Westwood clothes on,” she explained. “And I didn’t realize anyone would even notice. So then, when people started coming up to me and talking about it, I thought, ‘Well, this is a great message.’ You know, to really peel it back and find out who I was again. I wanted to remember who I was.”

The path she’s on was a journey that led to her purchasing her grandmother’s home, and returning “to the trees that knew me since birth.” She renovated the property and started focusing on gardening and finding herself. “This is the best time in my life.”

Her freedom and confidence in her natural beauty further inspired Drew Barrymore to rip off her hair extensions on national TV. Barrymore discussed the side effects of perimenopause included losing her hair, and started taking out her extensions to prove her point.

The two women getting real about their struggles and baring their faces received a lot of support on social media. “I’m in tears. Women deserve to be able to live authentically. We are beautiful in all forms,” reads the most-liked comment on TikTok. More popular comments praised the two for going makeup-free, all while noting that they are beautiful anyway.

The point of bodily autonomy is all about giving women the option to do whatever feels right for them, and wearing or not wearing makeup shouldn’t be the norm, but something we do if we feel like it, like Pamela Anderson.

