Pamela Anderson is one of the foremost cultural and beauty icons of the modern era, and the Baywatch and Playboy alum’s signature look is synonymous with the unique ’90s blend of grungy and classic glamour.

Even 30 years later, younger generations were attempting to emulate her look, with the “Pamela Makeup” filter on TikTok racking up over a billion views on the app across all uses. The pencil-thin arched brows and smoky eyes, paired with soft pink lips, had TikTokers scrambling to see the look on themselves, with many attempting to recreate the look in real life.

It is surprising then, given this revival of Pamela Anderson’s public persona, thanks to her recent Netflix documentary and memoir, that the star is going in a new direction. At recent public events, most notably Paris Fashion Week, the model/actress and activist appeared make-up-free, garnering praise from fellow stars, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, for defying what is expected of women in the spotlight.

Why did Pamela Anderson stop wearing makeup?

Pamela Anderson’s main reason for ditching makeup originates from a sweet tribute to her friend, Alexis Vogel. Vogel, Anderson’s long-time makeup artist, tragically passed away in 2019 after a battle with breast cancer. Vogel was instrumental in creating what would become Anderson’s signature look. Since then, Anderson has marked the absence in her own way.

“[Alexis Vogel] was the best,” Anderson told Elle earlier this year. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

After her new look at Paris Fashion Week grabbed headlines across the world, Vogue France shared a video documenting the lead-up to Anderson’s appearance at the annual event, in the style of a “Get Ready With Me” vlog that is popular across video-sharing apps like YouTube and TikTok. In the video, The 56-year-old further explained her decision to appear at the celebration of glamour, sans makeup.

“I didn’t come to Paris Fashion Week and think ‘I’m not gonna wear makeup’,” Anderson said at the start of the video. “Something just kind of came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought, I don’t want to compete with the clothes.'”

As Anderson has revealed in her memoir, Love, Pamela, the star has spent her recent years thinking about who she wants to be as a person in her older age. While the book reflects on her history, as a Playboy Magazine breakout turned global star thanks to Baywatch and her highly-publicized marriage to musician Tommy Lee, the mother-of-two discussed her more recent work as an environmental and social activist, a world away from her public image.

“I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room,” Anderson continued. “I feel like it’s just freedom, it’s a relief.”