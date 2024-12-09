‘What a SERVE!’ Jennifer Lopez wore THE revenge dress with a serious busty cutout while looking like a complete snack

Jennifer Lopez is always busy — she has so many red-carpet events, interviews, and casual dinners, her day planner (or her assistants’) must be bursting. The singer and actress had an eventful weekend but, after serving a sparkling look just perfect for the holidays, she opted for one of her most daring looks with a daring gown that screams “revenge dress.”

Christmas is still a couple of weeks away, but Jennifer Lopez decided to treat her followers with the gift of her amazing style. On Dec. 8, Lopez shared a short video of herself showing off her strut in her luxurious home as she promoted the holidays, her impeccable style, and her killer body.

As Ben Affleck is reportedly spending more time with his other ex-wife named Jennifer, Jennifer Garner, Lopez put on a brave face and a sultry dress and showed him what he’s missing.

Jennifer Lopez’s sparkly gown was not for the faint-hearted

As she encouraged her fans to “believe in yourself,” the video showed her showing off her catwalk down a hallway in a sultry black sequinned dress. Ready to impress, the video shows her passing the camera, flaunting her famous derrière, and later turning around with a subtle smile. The look was another win from Lopez and her stylist team — Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

The daring gown, which falls all the way to the floor with a subtle gap on the side, boasts a daring cutout around her cleavage, with two spaghetti strings wrapped around her neck. If the generous cleavage wasn’t enough, the gown that makes her look like a snack is also completely backless, adding to the sexy factor. The sequined gown comes from MÔNOT and has a retail price of $2,995.

Lopez accessorized with a black satin Tyler Ellis clutch called Aimee, and black shoes from Femme, keeping her hair sleek down the back in loose curls, and impeccable smokey eye with a nude lip with a bold brown contour, and silver jewelry.

Her post went viral with over 700k likes, and she doubled down on her look with a series of pictures that showed her enjoying a “midnight snack” that gathered 1.1 million likes in less than 24 hours, standing at the stove in her elegant gown.

“She’s a total powerhouse — glam, grace, and she still fries it up in a pan,” wrote her makeup artist Scott Barnes in the comment section. “Only Jen cooks with an Oscar dress,” wrote another. Her brand, JLo Beauty, added, “A SNACK.” A different fan praised her, writing, “you ain’t the snack, you the whole PLATTER!!!!”

Jennifer Lopez and shiny outfits go together like peanut butter and jelly. The actress has been putting on her best sparkly fashion for the entire year but, just over the weekend, shone brightly in a different gown.

On Dec. 5, Lopez attended the 2024 Indiewire Awards in Los Angeles, flaunting a different style with a glittery sheer silver gown with long sleeves covering everything, the perfect antithesis to her daring black dress. She accessorized the gown from The New Arrivals with purple makeup, her hair styled in loose waves down her back and sparkling diamonds.

Jennifer Lopez separated from Ben Affleck, whom she called the love of her life, this past summer. Since filing for divorce, Lopez has focused on herself, and, even if she might be doing it with a broken heart, she has been consistently serving impeccable style on a platter. Over the years, Lopez has experienced many setbacks and 2024 wasn’t easy, but her latest “revenge dress” proves she is a statement of resilience and grace, always looking like a goddess.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy