Step aside, Jennifer Lopez just schooled everyone on how to make sheer tops sinfully seductive

Since Princess Diana’s iconic “revenge dress” after announcing her divorce from then-Prince Charles, many celebrities have adopted “revenge dressing.” The most perfect example is Jennifer Lopez, whose elevated style subtly tries to make ex-husband Ben Affleck see what he’s missing.

Jennifer Lopez is many things. She’s the mom of twins Max and Emme, an international pop superstar, a dancer, actress, producer, and, on top of that, a fashion icon. Her impact on passion was established in the early 2000s, as she’s rumored to be the reason why Google Images was created after wearing the iconic green naked Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Since then, JLo has frequently pushed fashion boundaries. At 55 years old, Lopez shows no signs of stopping her risque style and has no reasons to — she always looks amazing, whether she’s testing out boardroom chic or sexy outfits. For her latest outing, Lopez surely knew how to impress.

Jennifer Lopez’s sheer top and leather dress were a powerful statement

Jennifer Lopez looks sexy and chic in sheer top as she enjoys dinner with friends in Beverly Hills https://t.co/JuNtzBxErX pic.twitter.com/uKVMlTz9x2 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 1, 2024

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Jennifer Lopez was out and about in Los Angeles, and she went out for dinner with friends in Beverly Hills. The star, who opted out of spending time with ex-husband Ben Affleck on Thanksgiving, was as shiny as ever as she donned a sexy late-night-out look.

For the unofficial event, Lopez still dressed like a superstar. She wore a sheer silver long-sleeved top, a dark brown leather midi skirt, matching brown boots, and a snakeskin purse. The look was kind of crowded with different patterns and colors but, as always, she made it work.

https://t.co/MwZWHbbByL Jennifer Lopez – Turned heads with her sexy see-through top look as she enjoyed a late dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills 30.11.2024 pic.twitter.com/nFcAKMWEC9 — daniel palma jr (@danielpalmajr1) December 1, 2024

Lopez, who spent the last couple of months promoting her latest film, Unstoppable, wore her blonde locks down in loose waves with subtle makeup and her signature nude lip. Produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the biopic is attracting a lot of buzz for the upcoming awards season. In the movie, Lopez plays wrestler Anthony Robles’ mother, Judy. Lopez couldn’t stop raving about her role, which seems very different than the roles she usually has.

“It’s not often that you have a movie like this. I identified with her. I understood the upbringing they had, the struggles, the relationships, and the sacrifices Judy made for her son.”

On Thanksgiving, the superstar showed her gratitude to her fans. “I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you,” Lopez wrote with a picture of herself in front of a stuffed turkey, looking effortlessly cool with an embroidered floral sheer sweater.

The next day, not even Lopez could stay away from Black Friday goodies. Of course, she didn’t run to Target for the latest discounts and the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” star reportedly purchased an $80k Hermes bag during Black Friday just because she felt like it.

Jennifer Lopez Shops on Black Friday in L.A., Buys $80K Hermes Bag pic.twitter.com/4oi76spsg8 — Let's Talk (@rowanisright) November 30, 2024

To mere mortals, the purchase is extreme and nothing could justify paying so much for a bag. But Jennifer Lopez isn’t just a worldwide star, she is a brand and her image is important. Plus, she needed a much-deserved break after seeing Ben Affleck in the headlines smiling wide with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

