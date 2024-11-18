You’re not even going to believe how stunning J-Lo looks as she goes from boardroom chic to cinched glitter bombshell

2024 hasn’t been an easy year for Jennifer Lopez. She announced a tour no one shelled out for, which led to its cancelation, she filed for divorce from her rekindled old flame, Ben Affleck, was made fun of for her two-fer of self-funded autobiographical film projects, and even received poor reviews for another of her films, Atlas. However, she is a true testament to resilience and pushing forward, all while looking flawless.

At 55 years old, let’s not forget that Jennifer Lopez has achieved so much. She is an accomplished singer and dancer, whose hits resound all around the world, she has starred in and produced multiple critically acclaimed films, and is a mom to twins Emme and Max.

Lopez has had her fair share of criticism throughout her career. Aside from the allegations that she doesn’t sing her songs and that she’s somewhat of a diva, the star hasn’t always been the media and the people’s princess. However, she is not one to give up and she has always, always looked her best when pushing forward.

Jennifer Lopez gave us two stunning looks in 24 hours, and I can’t decide which one I love best

A few days ago, Jennifer Lopez was a vision of glitter and shimmer when performing at the Elie Saab fashion show. Now, in the span of 24 hours, she gave us two different looks and absolutely killed it. One of them was the perfect business outfit for anyone looking to spice up their office look.

For an event to promote her latest film, Unstoppable, Lope truly embodied that by wearing a beige Alberta Ferretti office dress from the resort 2025 collection, she paired the look with the Valentino Viva Superstar bag and a pair of beige Christian Louboutin bumps.

She looked absolutely stunning but Lopez also revealed that this was a team effort. She had her trusted stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn in charge of the outfit, Tom Bachik in charge of her manicure, Scott Barnes as her makeup artist, and Chris Appleton in charge of her hair.

Lopez’s followers flooded the comments section with a plethora of compliments, noting how “gorgeous” she looked. While she was the unbeatable queen, all while embodying the perfect fall vibes, she had more glam in her for another event the same day.

Jennifer Lopez was one of the many celebs who walked the red carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards and she was a true movie star, wrapped in couture and glitter.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

The same team behind her business casual look reunited for the Governors Awards to make her shine. This time, she returned to her recent uniform — the naked dress.

Lopez seems keen on showing future ex-husband Ben Affleck what he’s missing, and her post-separation era has been taken over by naked dresses. Her outfit at the Governors Awards was nothing less of red-carpet perfection, returning to her key designer — Zuhair Murad. After wearing a sparkling naked dress on the Wicked Los Angeles premiere red carpet from the same designer, she continued her glimmer streak, just as glam as ever.

Lopez wore a Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2024 Couture collection gown, which combines black and silver with a beaded bodice with a dramatic black velvet train that came together at the waist with a silver V-shaped belt. Unlike the model on the runway, who paired the look with black sandals and matching over-the-elbow velvet gloves, Lopez wore black Christian Louboutin high heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Shiphra jewelry, one of her favorite red carpet jewelry designers. She wore her hair down in her signature bombshell blowout courtesy of Appleton with classic nude makeup with winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral lip.

She had two different manicures for the day, a nude one for the press event, and long French chevron nails for the Governors Awards.

Jennifer Lopez has been serving fashion looks on a platter and she ate every single time, and these two are perfectly in line with her post-breakup style, and, frankly, I’m here for it.

