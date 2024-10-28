Jennifer Lopez rocks busty slip dress for sneaky dinner date after ex Ben Affleck drops bombshell post-split

Jennifer Lopez was a picture of class and sophistication in her latest sighting about two months after filing for divorce and amid the hurtful words her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, allegedly said recently.

Without any hints of pain and regret, the singer-actress stepped out Saturday night for a dinner date with her vocal coach and close friend Stevie Mackey, as well as her 16-year-old twin children with ex-husband Marc Anthony — Max and Emme. The group of four reportedly dined at Arden in Los Angeles.

In the photos released by Page Six, JLo, 55, looked radiant as she was all smiles upon arriving at the restaurant in a blush pink slip dress and a light-green collared coat with embroidered detailing from the neck to the right arm. She also had a full face of makeup and let her hair down in soft waves.

For the family outing, Max wore a dark plaid jacket, a Bass Pro Shops cap, and black pants. Meanwhile, Emme sported a black shirt, blue pants, and a pair of Converse sneakers. As for Mackey, he must have gotten the memo from the twins since he also had an all-black ensemble, comprising a button-up shirt, slacks, and leather dress shoes.

Earlier in the day, Lopez attended the AFI Fest to promote her new film, Unstoppable. She also turned heads at the venue when she came in wearing a white blouse paired with pink mini shorts and a beige jacket. Completing her look was a brown belt and tall nude stilettos.

Jennifer Lopez goes glam for dinner with twins Max and Emme, 16, and vocal coach Stevie Mackey https://t.co/bndU255wqm pic.twitter.com/VDdg2F5vEL — Page Six (@PageSix) October 28, 2024

In both public appearances, JLo did not give her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, 52, the satisfaction of seeing her miserable, especially since he had just allegedly spewed controversial remarks amid their ongoing divorce.

Less than two weeks ago, an anonymous source exclusively disclosed to People Magazine the Hollywood actor’s rather shocking sentiments about their split, with him purportedly saying that he has “never looked back” since leaving Lopez and their two-year marriage behind.

The source went on to claim that the Argo director is now both “busy and happy” juggling his time with work commitments and his kids. Affleck has three children with his other ex-wife, Jennifer Garner — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Since walking out of his short-term marriage with the Selena actress, he’s been spotted spending time with his kids on multiple occasions.

Lopez has not directly addressed her ex’s controversial remarks. Interestingly, a statement she made during a Sept. 10 conversation with stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser, published in Interview Magazine last week, appeared to be a perfect retort to the whole issue with her former husband.

“For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, ‘I have to have that to be whole and happy.’ And you don’t,” JLo said while discussing being single and moving on after filing for divorce from Ben on Aug. 20. She also quipped that sadly, in her case, “it only took 30 years” for her to learn that.

