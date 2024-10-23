Jennifer Garner put down her Elektra blades to carve a pumpkin with a hand mixer and the results are in

If you were unaware of Jennifer Garner’s perfection, that’s fine. We can’t all know everything. Even Elektra herself only recently learned about the viral hack doing the rounds, which is making pumpkin carving a breeze, after all.

Recommended Videos

Garner, like many other people who have played Marvel superheroes over the years, has been enjoying all the cheering from fans and friends alike as she recently picked up her Sai again to reprise Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine. She has also taken the time to get into the holiday mood, using a hand mixer to make one of Halloween’s messiest jobs much easier.

Jennifer Garner is giving us 𝓹𝓾𝓶𝓹𝓴𝓲𝓷 to talk about this fall season with this viral hack! 🎃🍂 pic.twitter.com/Z83iJNSPUu — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 22, 2024

In a clip, we can see Gardner eagerly cutting into the pumpkin, then using the hand mixer to turn the insides into a fine pulp. The swirling whisks of the hand mixer grab and pull the pulp away from the sides, and it’s then incredibly easy to just scoop the tender flesh and seeds out of the pumpkin, leaving it nice and clean for carving.

Best of all, the pulp and seeds can then be easily separated and used in whatever traditional family recipes make up your holiday treats. The job might leave her hat a little askew, but other than that it’s a very easy job and a great hack.

Pumpkin carving is a tradition enjoyed worldwide, but it actually originates in Ireland, like many other Halloween traditions. The carving of a Jack O’Lantern is a reference to Jack the Smith, or Stingy Jack. Jack was a somewhat unrepentant drunk, silver-tongued liar, and all-around sinner who caught the eye of the devil himself.

Curious to meet a man with such a vile reputation, the devil finds Jack at an old crossroads, and Jack is certain his time has come and asks the devil if they can go for a drink before he breathes his last. After a few drinks, he asks the devil to pay, as he has no money, and convinces that devil to turn himself into a silver coin, laughing about how much fun it will be when he turns back to normal, leaving the bar owner with nothing.

When the devil turns into a coin, Jack stuffs him into his pocket along with a crucifix, and the devil cannot change back. Jack tells him that he’ll leave him trapped there unless he agrees to spare him from hell. The devil agreed, and Jack lived the rest of his life as a sinner and liar.

When he finally died, Jack was shocked to find he was turned away from heaven, as he never repented for his sins, and he could not even get into hell, so he was banished to exist in the darkness between the two, alone for all eternity. The devil appeared beside him, laughing, offering him a tiny ember inside a carved turnip to help light the way before he vanished, leaving Jack alone forever.

So there you have it, the origins of the Jack O’Lantern. The traditional food to carve at Halloween has changed over time, and I must confess that pumpkins are a much better alternative to turnips. Now that Elektra herself has proven the efficiency of this particular hack, we can all have a much easier time lighting the way for Jack as he wanders through the inky black.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy