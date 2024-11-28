‘New man, new face’: Jennifer Lopez gets trolled for going heavy on the filters to age backwards at 55

Despite four trips down the aisle, Jennifer Lopez hasn’t skipped a beat in the glamour department. At 55, she’s still turning heads and sparking rumors of a new beau post-Ben Affleck. Some naysayers might grumble about her quest to defy age, but let’s be real — JLo is just rocking her fabulous self, no apologies necessary.

JLo is known to follow a strict beauty and workout routine to keep her sexy figure and stay healthy. But she may have overdone on the makeup, or as netizens claimed, on the beauty filters as she looks nothing like herself in the recent photos she posted on her Instagram.

This women is 55 years old and you being on your 20s don’t even work out a day in your life! pic.twitter.com/M45Xe48j8O — Rafa JLover (JLo’s PR Team) (@RafaJLover) November 26, 2024

The series of images show the “Jenny from the Block” singer looking like a cheerleader dressed in a pleated miniskirt, maxi boots, and blazer. With her hair hanging loose, she strikes different poses but one close-up shot caught people’s attention as it is said to be deceiving of her real age. While others rained her compliments like “gorgeous,” “beautiful” and one even likened her to an angel stripped of her wings, there were also those who accused her of using too much online filter on the photos.

One wrote: “Another one who changed her face” and a second chimed in: “She doesn’t even look like her anymore, how sad with these women.” The criticisms continue with “she doesn’t look like JLo, she always goes overboard with the filters,” “it’s sad that these women always want to change and don’t accept themselves as they are,” and “she’s already had so many treatments and went overboard with the filters.” Another hilariously claimed: “She has so many filters she’s going to purify the water.”

JLo seemingly doesn’t mind the negative chatter about her appearance as this isn’t the first time she’s been accused of using heavy filters on her photos to mask her real age. Last month though, fans got a good look at what they call to be her “real face” when she was snapped with a wrinkly forehead at the MET Gala.

One fan wrote: “I don’t think people are upset about her aging naturally, it’s just that in every post she does, she uses a filter, and looks nothing like this. I think she’s beautiful no matter what, but she talks about empowerment, and women being strong, yet she uses a filter in every photo, and every video she ever does. She has no control over this video, that’s why you get to see her real face.” Another noted: “She is beautiful no more filters she looks like my Tia in this post.”

Ms. Lopez should only ever have a ridiculously attractive bodyguard with her



(His name is now Farmer, like kevin costner in The Bodyguard) pic.twitter.com/ZtOAUomYRn — Ben's plaid shirt💚 (@BensShirt) November 10, 2024

According to a source, JLo’s cranking up the heat with her wardrobe choices and “getting a glow-up” to make Affleck jealous. She’s said to be doing “what millions of other divorcees do” and with “millions at her disposal,” she’s “determined to look better than ever – so Ben will see what he is missing.”

The insider claimed that the singer and actress is “aiming for a fresh start and a new outlook on life” and that she’s “decided it was time to do something just for herself.” And that something new could include a new man in her life. She grabbed headlines earlier this month when she was photographed holding the hand of a striking blond man while stepping out of her vehicle. The mom-of-two was in London for her new film Unstoppable and he’s been there with her. He turns out to be her new bodyguard and has been working with her for about a year. But if there’s anything romantic going on between them then we’re not privy to it — yet.

