‘The queen of looks’: Jennifer Lopez tries to give everyone heart failure with her mini skirt

Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines for her style for decades, but fans have noticed she has been experiencing a bit of a style evolution in recent months.

Has she entered her post-Ben Affleck divorce era (she filed for divorce in August 2024, but their separation is believed to have been in April) and shown she can not only survive without the actor but thrive? The only clear evidence we have is her wardrobe, and if revenge dressing is a thing, then holy smokes, Lopez has perfected it! The “On The Floor” singer has been active on social media, and she recently shared several photos of her latest outfit on Instagram, where she has 250 million followers: a stunning navy two-piece sweat blazer and pleated micro mini skirt, both from Patou’s Spring 2025 collection.

Lopez also wore a pair of black pointed-toe, thigh-high boots (a wise choice not just from a style perspective but because it covered more skin, creating balance). To complete her look, she opted for burgundy nails, gold jewelry, with an emphasis on statement rings, and oversized yellow tinted sunglasses that have a decidedly ‘70s vibe. The result was a stunning outfit worthy of praise, and you bet fans have been eager to have their say.

Jennifer Lopez’s fans are weak as they praise her hotness in micro mini-skirt outfit

The comments on Lopez’s post have been a mixture of thirsty and exceedingly complimentary. A few of the highlights include, “Woooah JLo you are Fashion Queen,” “A beautiful and wonderful woman who came to shine more and more,” and “Oh this look is everything.”

“The queen of looks always rocks. Look how beautiful she is, I loved it” a fan shared, and another revealed how they were blown away by these photos. “Legit gasped when iIopened the app and this popped up first,” the comment reads.

Jennifer Lopez has been getting a lot of attention for her outfits recently, including the silver Tamara Ralph dress with cutouts and black bows she wore to the Toronto International Film Festival and the Zuhair Murad gown with high neckline and side cutouts she wore to the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles. The Atlas actress has an impressive eye for fashion, but it’s not without help; she has worked with stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

The duo have discussed their collaborative efforts with Lopez before, and according to Harper’s Bazaar, Zangardi praised the partnership. “She completely trusts us, but also has a point of view and knows what works for her,” he said. “It really is the perfect partnership!” In the same chat, he noted how working with Lopez was great because they could pull off “such a variety of looks.” Lopez is a multi-talented individual who leads a life of glitz and glamour, but she has also been honest with fans.

In a chat with Interview Magazine, she showed a rare glimmer of vulnerability when discussing her life. “What I love about life, that there’s no arrival point. There’s only getting better and growing if you want to,” she said. “It’s either growing or dying, and I don’t want to do the dying part. And yeah, there’s times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, ‘Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson.’” She spoke about having a deeper understanding of her life now, the mistakes she has made, and the lessons she has learned because of them.

