Unlike Ben Affleck, I’d like to look back at J-Lo wearing this unbuttoned cheetah blazer with a knee-high boot, please

Jennifer Lopez, J-Lo, Jenny From the Block, or simply MOTHER (as she’s known in my household) has taken her latest revenge dress for a whirl after appearing in a stunning cheetah outfit on a recent cover of Interview Magazine.

The pop star and actress — who dashed all hopes that true love exists when she announced her spilt from Ben Affleck in August — did her darnedest to nab the entire post-divorce spotlight with a cover shoot photographed by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Haley Wollens.

The Interview Magazine shot sees J-Lo adorned in head-to-toe cheetah print, complete with an unbuttoned and off-the-shoulder blazer and knee-high boots. Lopez completed the look with a slicked back hairdo, chunky earrings, and the kind of piercing gaze that would give Zoolander’s Blue Steel a run for its money.

As is par for the course for Interview Magazine, the accompanying article was a Q and A between Lopez and another celebrity, with comedy roast scene-stealer and upcoming Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser firing off a host of questions for the pop star’s reply. The pair discussed everything from Lopez’s film roles in Selena and Unstoppable to her career as a musician and her two children.

Adding extra juiciness to the story, Glaser was previously a J-Lo critic, though she has since joined the rest of us in being in a state of perpetual admiration. We also got some much-needed gossip around the disintegration of Bennifer, and while Lopez remained somewhat vague, she confirmed that she is single and does not intend on dating anyone for the time being. She also reflected on what love and marriage have taught her.

“For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, ‘I have to have that to be whole and happy,’” Lopez said, “but you don’t need that.” That little tidbit about her divorce came ahead of more recent updates about her split from Affleck, with sources claiming that the Oscar-winning actor has “never looked back” since moving out of their home earlier this year.

“[Affleck] is staying busy and happy,” an exclusive source told People, adding that the actor has since put his and Lopez’ former home on the market. Elsewhere, we also learned this week that Lopez signed the divorce papers alone without legal representation and that the release of her recent documentary, This Is Me… Now, left her feeling as though the “whole f****ng world exploded.”

For what it’s worth, I also feel like the world is exploding anytime Lopez delivers a magazine cover like Interview’s, but perhaps we should expect this kind of serve from the woman whose Versace dress single-handedly birthed Google Images back in 2000.

Of course, it’s not the first time Lopez has been snapped living her best life in the wake of her divorce, having shared multiple equally show-stopping posts on social media over the past few months. In terms of the future, Affleck is set to star in the upcoming sequel of The Accountant, while Lopez is reportedly preparing to make 2025 her “comeback year.” Needless to say, I’ll be in the front row watching it all unfold.

