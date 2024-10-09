‘I’m not looking for anybody’: Jennifer Lopez clarifies her relationship status and dumps some shade on ex Ben Affleck

This hasn’t been Jennifer Lopez‘s year — a canceled tour, a full-on internet backlash, and the end of her marriage to Ben Affleck. However, Lopez is looking towards the future, and this time, she promises it doesn’t include a guy.

There are many reasons why Jennifer Lopez was criticized this year — her diva behavior, the rumors about stealing the voices of artists and never singing in the first place, and her entitlement are just some of the reasons. Her latest album flopped, and the planned tour was eventually canceled.

Her happily-ever-after with Ben Affleck turned out to be a lie. When they got back together after almost two decades apart, it felt like fate. Everyone loves a fairytale ending, and, for a while, we all thought Bennifer might get theirs. It turned out to be only a mirage, as the two are officially over again, with Lopez filing for divorce this summer on the second anniversary of their wedding. So, is Jennifer Lopez going back to her old ways? She doesn’t think so.

Jennifer Lopez clarified her relationship status, and we’re happy to hear it

Jennifer Lopez did a cover story for Interview Magazine‘s 55th anniversary, where she opened up about her life post-separation with comedian Nikki Glaser.

She discussed her upcoming film, Unstoppable, her life lessons along the way, and has also touched upon dealing with low self-esteem, although she has always been a superstar, as well as her childhood as a middle child, and what she learned as a mom. As Glaser brings up the documentary involving her growth as a person, but also one heavily inspired by Ben Affleck, The Greatest Story Never Told, Lopez explained that she understands that you don’t have to be perfect to deserve love.

“That, to me, is a scary thing too, or a confusing thing, because it’s like, ‘Oh, you couldn’t love me if I have flaws. I have to be perfect to be loved.’ That’s not true! Somebody who truly loves you will help you heal those parts of yourself,” Lopez realized. As one the major criticisms of her was that she couldn’t handle being single, this sounds like progress. “That’s what I’ve learned about love, that it is a secure thing. You make me feel safe, and when I fall short of the glory, you understand me and you help me to grow to be better because you have your boundaries and I have my boundaries,” the singer continued.

As Glaser noted that she has new boundaries for “the next person that comes along,” Lopez clarified: “Here’s the thing: There’s no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody. How’s that?” As we love a queen who finally sees her worth as a woman, she continued, “For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, ‘I have to have that to be whole and happy.’ And you don’t.”

JLo continued, “I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f***ing do when it’s just me flying on my own — What if I’m just free?”

As her interview is all about growth and finding happiness in one’s self, I can’t help but note that this is a major dig at her ex-husband, too. If you haven’t noticed yet, it’s okay: Here’s what happened.

To have Nikki Glaser as her interviewer throws major shade, as she’s one of Affleck’s biggest critics. This year, she ripped Affleck after his weird act at Tom Brady’s roast for not being prepared. Last month, in the aftermath of his divorce from Lopez, she joked that the only thing he can commit to is the New England Patriots. Lopez knew very well what she was doing and I can’t help it, I love a petty queen and Jennifer Lopez is true royalty for this.

