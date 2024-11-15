Jennifer Lopez gives ‘plunge’ a whole new meaning in glittery return to the spotlight

Jennifer Lopez is known for taking risks. And she did just that at the 1001 Seasons of Ellie Saab fashion show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she wore not one but two ensembles with plunging necklines both as a surprise performer and as an attendee of the event. The performance marks Lopez’s return to the stage after several incidents in her personal and professional life saw her taking a break from the spotlight.

2024 saw her split from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck, as well as cancel her This Is Me… Live tour after the corresponding visual album This Is Me… Now: A Love Story and the corresponding behind-the-scenes documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told were panned by fans and critics alike. To add insult to injury, the residents of her beloved New York borough the Bronx threatened to disown her based on her questionable Bodega order (really, what is an “Orange Drink?”).

Jennifer Lopez performing Waiting for Tonight, On The Floor and Let’s Get Loud at the Elie Saab fashion show. pic.twitter.com/X6hJosbq8z — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate) November 13, 2024

Now, J.Lo rarely does anything halfway and her comeback performance was a glittery 8-minute-long extravaganza that started with a dramatic rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and ended with “Let’s Get Loud.” As befitting such theatricality, Lopez descended from a hanging platform in a brilliantly beaded bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

First wearing a matching shimmery fringe cape, Lopez switched it out for an exquisite floor-length fuzzy coat before ditching the outerwear to show off her high-cut bodysuit to its fullest. She was not done with the accessorizing however, and donned a black sparkling sheer cape and matching feathered hat, both of which she removed before the finale (on beat, of course). Her ensemble was completed with slouchy silver-heeled boots.

Later in the evening, she paused for a photo with the designer of the hour Elie Saab himself, along with Halle Berry — dressed in her 2002 Oscars gown, no less — and fellow performers Camila Cabello and Celine Dion. Lopez wore a floor-length jewel-toned gown (Is it a dark teal or an emerald green? Place your bets now!) with an even deeper plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and what appears to be a fuzzy stole in the same gorgeous color.

Elie Saab with Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Camila Cabello, and Halle Berry at his show in Riyadh pic.twitter.com/Q1KTp1lSO3 — 𝘚 (@Sadeemie) November 13, 2024

It has never been in J.Lo’s nature to shy away from the spotlight for long. Even before coming out to celebrate Saab’s illustrious fashion career, Lopez has been making bold statements with her wardrobe despite the seemingly sudden dissolution of the couple endearingly known as Bennifer. She graced the cover of Interview magazine in October wearing a leopard-print blazer and knee-high boots and confirmed her relationship status as single. As rumors about her and Affleck’s respective relationships swirled, Lopez continued to serve look after look on the red carpet and off while promoting her new film, Unstoppable.

While her romantic life has been the focus as of late, Lopez has plenty on her plate to look forward to in the coming future. She has several acting projects in the works, including a film adaptation of the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman and the Netflix romantic comedy, Office Romance, alongside Brett Goldstein. She’s also looking to expand her portfolio as a producer and is currently working on an animated Bob the Builder movie set in Puerto Rico.

