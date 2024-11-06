Jennifer Lopez mixes Old Hollywood vibes and winter fashion with the most elegant Christmas white-out red carpet look

Jennifer Lopez is many things — a singer, actress, dancer, and, most of all, a huge fashionista. Over the years, Lopez has worn thousands of iconic dresses, and she has now embraced the holiday season with the most appropriate Christmassy outfit for the red carpet.

Recommended Videos

To get an idea of how iconic Jennifer Lopez is when it comes to fashion, she’s the reason most often cited as to why Google Images was created. When she appeared at the 2000 Grammy Awards in the iconic green jungle Versace dress, people rushed to the internet the next day to find more images of her look. Lopez might have many shortcomings due to her alleged diva behavior, but making a statement on the red carpet isn’t one of them.

As she celebrates her latest film, Unstoppable, a movie that still connects her to her ex-husband Ben Affleck, a producer for the project, Lopez absolutely killed it on the red carpet. For the London screening, Lopez proved you can be warm and cozy while still looking sexy with the perfect winter outfit.

Jennifer Lopez’s fashion is embracing the cold season

During a screening of the new film Unstoppable at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square, the actress stunned in a figure-hugging white halter dress, which she paired with a white high-collar alpaca wool jacket in the same shade, mixing the Old Hollywood vibe with a modern, wintry feel. The entire style came from Polish luxury brand Magda Butrym, paired with white pumps from Christian Louboutin. She used subtle accessories, wearing a silver ring from SARTORO Genève, and had her gorgeous locks into an effortless bun. Rob Zangardi, her usual stylist, was in charge of the fire look.

📹Jennifer Lopez attends the "Unstoppable" UK Special Screening pic.twitter.com/0U7zRBK1Hu — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) November 6, 2024

Although Ben Affleck and his best friend and frequent partner Matt Damon are the film’s producers, neither of them attended the screening. Unstoppable tells the real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg, and NCAA national championship in 2011 for Arizona State University. Lopez plays his mother, Judy.

Ahead of the film’s screening on Nov. 5, Lopez was getting ready for the London cold with a different winter outfit as she was spotted at JFK. She mixed icy white with blue, the perfect winter combo, as she wore a white long wool coat, turtleneck, and bag, paired with baggy blue jeans and a fluffy hat.

(29 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez arrives at JFK Airport in New York City – November 04, 2024

📸https://t.co/eQ2fV0jfPC pic.twitter.com/Bd9azSxs7f — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) November 5, 2024

The cozy outfit isn’t the first one Lopez wore recently. One of her latest public appearances featured a maroon Gucci set, which is one of the trending colors among celebrities, mixed winter coziness with a fall look. She opted for a monochromatic look featuring a Gucci button-down cardigan and matching wool shorts, as well as a barely-visible maroon turtleneck, paired with Saint Laurent knee-high leather boots, and a Charles & Keith saddle bag and Jacques Marie sunglasses.

Physically unable to stop serving, JLo kicked off November weather with an appropriate Dior set with a plaid jacket and matching short skirt from the Fall 2025 collection, a black bag, and Dior D-Idole boots.

All her looks were spot-on for every occasion and she and Zangardi proved they were one mind as they casually campaigned for Jennifer Lopez to become the official Winter Fashion Queen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy