Henry Cavill as an X-Men OG wins the approval of MCU supporters

MCU diehards have been fan-casting the X-Men long before we even got an official whiff of the franchise’s inclusion of the mutants, and after Bruno dropped the hint of the century in the finale of Ms. Marvel, those efforts have only skyrocketed; Taron Egerton as Wolverine almost seems prophesized at this point.

One of the fanbase’s most popular candidates for bringing the X-Men to life is Henry Cavill, who fans are hoping will defect from the DC Extended Universe in exchange for a role in one the most anticipated groups in the MCU’s history.

And so, equipped with an inspired fan-casting ability and the documents to back up their reasoning, one hopeful fan took to r/marvelstudios and posited that Cavill join the MCU as a certain fan-favorite blue mutant, and the Reddit masses came running with approval.

One user gave a thumbs-up with the asterisk of whether Cavill might be too old to bring the character to life; we last saw Beast as a younger man in Dark Phoenix, but historically, it’s common for him to be one of the older members of the X-Men, even being akin to a peer and colleague of Professor X.

While not outrightly disagreeing with the choice, a handful of other users were already too sold on The IT Crowd‘s Matt Berry for the role of Beast, and Cavill couldn’t dethrone him in their minds.

Another responder suggested that Cavill was too attractive to be drenched in the copious amounts of makeup that the character would need, but a counter-argument suggested that it would only make the casting work all the better for the character.

In any case, we’re still a few years away from seeing the debut of the X-Men in the MCU, so fans will probably be holding their breath for a long time. But, Cavill or no Cavill, Dr. Hank McCoy would be a tremendously exciting addition to this beloved cast of the multiverse’s heroes.