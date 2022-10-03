Here are 7 celebrities that live in South Carolina

Celebrities are often synonymous with Hollywood so much so that numerous other places occasionally make a cameo appearance in any random discussion concerning their wealth and lifestyles. Hollywood and its glamor, fostered by innumerable celebrity wealth videos, as well as the cult hit Kardashian-Jenner reality TV shows representing it as the hub of all things awesome, have people wondering whether there is any other place where the Industry’s well-known names would even consider settling in for good given the unmatched charm and allure of Hollywood.

However, some of the Industry’s A-list names have detached from this norm and decided to venture into the South. It seems that the much-heard and talked about southern scenic beauty and hospitality has attracted the attention of many celebrities, and one state that has stood out amongst the rest is South Carolina, which has recently seen a transition from being a vast stretch of natural beauty to a humble abode for a plethora of Hollywood’s renowned names.

Areas like Charleston, Bluffton, and Hilton Head Island can be considered L.A.’s equivalents due to the possibility of encountering numerous celebrities on the streets. Some were born there explaining their attachment to their hometown while others are simply mesmerized by every form of comfort be it food, beaches, and way of living that the region has to offer. Here’s a list of 7 celebrities who have chosen to reside in South Carolina.

1. Darius Rucker

Chris Hollo/Getty Images

The former lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish has admittedly been intrigued with his hometown Charleston for quite a long time. He loves it to the degree of having made the decision to live there. He resides with his wife Beth and kids in a grand mansion in the city designed by Charleston-based interior designer Angie Hranowsky.

Their lavish house, which is quite intimidating in structure, captures many southern values, and features architectural styles such as a wide entry space, colorful interiors with a white background, and separate rooms for books and paintings by abstract artist Sally King Benedict.

Their house is indeed welcoming, which Hranowsky certainly vouched for, saying: “This is their year-round residence, so they wanted a home that was functional and inviting but also unique.” Overall, Rucker takes excessive pride in his southern heritage and is believed to attend the University of South Carolina Gamecocks’ football games. He has also appeared in a couple of videos that provide an insight into all things best in Charleston. Today, the Grammy-award winner still lives with his family in their beautiful mansion in one of South Carolina’s largest cities.

2. Bill Murray

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Despite being raised in the suburbs of Chicago, the 72-year-old actor apparently fell in love with the sprawling beauty of South Carolina. In fact, if you ever choose to spend your time exploring Charleston, then stumbling on Bill Murray would not be a complete surprise. In fact, Murray now calls Charleston his home, where he is undoubtedly an active member of the Charleston community.

Interestingly, Murray has even been spotted in numerous cafes and restaurants across the city. Some of his favorite places include Husk, named the “Best New Restaurant in America” by Bon Appetite that excels in the art of traditional southern cooking and serving. Additionally, Murray’s local coffee shop of choice is Kudu Coffee Craft Beer, while The Gin Joint rings in as his favorite cocktail bar.

Besides his love for good coffee and food, he is also believed to have engaged in the wide restaurant business in the region. Harold’s Cabin, a fresh market Charleston café that is co-owned by him and John Schumacher and “The Container Bar,” a food truck which he initially opened, are reflective of his interest in every little culinary detail that the region has to provide. He has also chosen O’ Sullivan for his new home, which features unadulterated southern traditions as the place is a mix of beaches, local restaurants, folklore and history.

3. James Brown

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The late American artist James Brown also regarded in Beech Island, South Carolina. Born in 1933, Brown grew up in Georgia, though he also spent a large part of his life in South Carolina. According to Brown, he felt most connected to the state and believed that’s where his connection with the South was fulfilled. Even though not much is known about Brown’s South Carolina residence, the only unlikely point of connection is his accountant Russell Bauknight.

Bauknight took over the task of managing Brown’s estate following his death in 2009, and stated that the place holds many significant portions of Brown’s life, including all the scandals involving his troubled childhood as well as alleged criminal activities and lawsuits. A substantial portion of his life was spent there and he was later buried at the home of one of his daughters in Beech Island.

4. John Mellencamp

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

It was around 30 years ago when the native of Indiana discovered the Daufuskie Island, the most untouched and unspoiled beauty of South Carolina. He was so fascinated by the history of the place and the enormous privacy (as it can only be reached through a boat) that he decided to carve out a piece for himself.

The land lay barren for almost 10 years after which Mellencamp decided to hire an architect to build him a home. Neil Gordon designed the final product following the architectural styles and designs of the church in Myrtle Beach that inspired him to proceed with his decision to build a house.

Monique Gibson, who worked with some of Hollywood’s powerful creative forces like Elton John, designed the interiors of the house that matched the typical southern exuberance and warmth. The house is filled with artworks by Walt Kuhn, Marvin Cherny, and Jack Levin, along with beautiful leather upholstery and sculptural furnishings.

Mellencamp regarded South Carolina as his home and shares quite a lot of memorable experiences with his family and children, Justice and Teddi, who were raised on Hilton Head and graduated from Hilton Preparatory School. His former colleague Jeff Vrebel said in an interview, “It’s Mellencamp’s secret escape hatch. Mellencamp sees Daufuskie like Walden or the outback or the island on Lost.”

5. Stephen Colbert

CBS / YouTube

Besides his sassy and sarcastic humor, one of America’s most popular talk show hosts Stephen Colbert is also known for his love for the picturesque state of South Carolina. Colbert, well-known for being host in The Colbert Report and The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, grew up in Charleston and graduated from Charleston Porter-Gaud School where he participated in a number of school activities.

Not much information has been revealed about his connection with his hometown Charleston, except that he has built his 3,040 square feet house at O’Sullivan Island, which is closer to the beach and is situated amidst the palm trees. The house is spacious with 3 bathrooms and 6 bedrooms, which means that there are plenty of spaces for Colbert’s family and visitors. Even though his place of residence is Montclair, New Jersey, Colbert is occasionally spotted at downtown Beaufort depicting his association with the region.

6. Danny McBride

HBO/Fred Norris

Actor and comedian Danny McBride, popularly known for his roles in Despicable Me, Eastbound & Down and Pineapple Express, decided to relocate to South Carolina after completing two seasons of Vice Principals, which was shot in Charleston.

He initially appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show to announce his decision to leave L.A, for Charleston. Speaking to Kimmel on the subject, he said, “I moved to Charleston two years ago. We shot Vice Principals in Charleston. We just loved it down there. We thought, it was awesome.” He shared his conversation with Kanye West, too, who apparently wanted to hang out with him.

McBride added, “I think he thought I lived in Los Angeles and then I was like, ‘No, I live in Charleston’ and he was quiet for a minute [then] he was like, ‘OK, I can go there too.'” Most of the cast and crew members of Vice Principals could be found in Charleston where the whole series was shot. It was originally Bill Murray’s idea, whose utmost fascination with South Carolina led him to settle in the state and invest in its local restaurant business. It seems lie McBride, not unlike many celebrities of his generation, has based his decision to move to the south on the charming allure of the region.

7. Reese Witherspoon

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Academy Award-winning actress has a special connection with her southern roots, as she decided to leave Hollywood for South Carolina following her divorce from husband Ryan Phillippe in 2008. Born in New Orleans, the Legally Blonde star has followed the paths of her celebrity cohorts in choosing Charleston as her safe haven at a time when she was undergoing separation from Phillippe.

She was reported to be disgusted with her marriage and life in Hollywood and moved to be closer to her family. She also enrolled her children in local public school there. At present, Witherspoon lives with her husband in their mega mansion in Brentwood, California. However, this hasn’t detached her from her southern roots as she can be occasionally be spotted shopping or eating at a local restaurant down in South Carolina.