Here’s how Cillian Murphy could look as the MCU’s Doctor Doom

One of the most menacing Marvel villains of all-time, Doctor Doom, has yet to see justice in big-screen adaptations despite three different attempts.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe now the home for the Fantastic Four and their range of villains, many are hoping for a big name actor to take on perhaps the most well-known Marvel villain. Cillian Murphy made a name for himself as Batman villain Scarecrow in the Dark Knight trilogy, so why not as Doom?

Some new fan art from BossLogic has given fans a rough idea of what the Irish thespian could look like in the role, with the design sporting the classic green cloak and scarred face from the comics. Murphy looks like a perfect fit for the role with the art, with their design making sure his mask is used.

How Marvel uses the Fantastic Four will be very interesting, with the 2000s series and the 2015 Josh Trank reboot both struggling to find the right tone and at storytelling more broadly. Fant4stic, as it is known by fans, was plagued by behind-the-scenes drama from Trank, and served as the nail in the coffin for Fox’s vision.

The Fantastic Four themselves haven’t even been cast as of yet, with a myriad of fan-casts thrown at the wall. The strongest speculation sees Penn Badgley take on the role, following John Krasinski’s performance getting a mixed reception in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Fantastic Four reboot is set for a November 2024 release, with Matt Shakman confirmed to direct.