Here’s the one trait Kate Middleton has allegedly copied from Meghan Markle, according to a royal photographer

Kate Middleton and Prince William aren’t usually open about feelings for each other when on a public engagement. On the other hand, Prince Harry has become very showy when expressing his love for his wife, Meghan Markle, ever since they tied the knot in May 2019. Interestingly, this contrast seems to be slowly fading as Markle’s intimate gestures for her husband may have rubbed off on Middleton.

According to Karwai Tang, a London-based entertainment and royal photographer, there’s been a shift in how the future queen treats her spouse when they are in public, and it’s thanks to her sister-in-law, Markle. Middleton has allegedly learned to copy Markle’s “very handsy” approach to showing her affection for her husband in front of other people.

“I think with Harry and Meghan being in the royal family for those few years, it’s sort of relaxed a lot of the other members, because every now and again you see Kate and William, not hold hands, but like a hand on the back or on the knee,” Tang recently told Us Weekly after attending the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada of capture Prince Harry and Markle’s appearance at the event.

His comment comes a little more than a week after the Prince and Princess of Wales surprised everyone by breaking royal tradition to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Royal Family typically does not commemorate the special day, but Kensington Palace decided to share online an intimate image of Prince William and Middleton embracing warmly as the former plants a kiss on the latter to mark All Hearts Day. Their fingers also interlock in the photo — a rare gesture by the two when they are seen in public.

The social media post quickly sent royal fans into a frenzy, with many commenting on how satisfying it was to finally see the future king and queen flaunting a powerful declaration of their love. Ever since they became husband and wife 13 years ago, the two have opted to keep everything about their romance low-key, especially when they are attending royal engagements and making public appearances on behalf of the monarchy.

Tang’s assumption that Middleton’s more affectionate conduct with Prince William must have been influenced by Markle is not without merit. For years, the former Suits actress and Prince Harry were snapped holding each other’s hands and being intimate even at public gatherings when they were still with the Royal Family. Despite stepping back from their royal duties and moving to the U.S., this never changed, according to the royal photographer.

“They haven’t changed. They are what they are, you know. She’s very handsy, very touchy, you know, touchy-feely with Harry, which is good that she hasn’t changed. She wasn’t the person that wanted to change anyway when she married into the royal family,” he explained.

Speaking of what it’s like photographing Prince Harry and Markle, Tang stressed that he enjoys the times when they are his subjects because of how authentic they are. “I photographed them from the start, so it’s actually nice just to photograph them along their journey. I always enjoy photographing them. They photograph really well, genuine… They’re very demonstrative,” he said.

Unfortunately, there is no way to confirm if Middleton indeed took cues from Markle’s approach to PDA. After all, the two duchesses have been the subject of nasty feuding rumors for the years that the latter was with the Royal Family. Some even claimed the fights were part of the reason for Megxit.