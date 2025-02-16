Prince William and Kate Middleton break Royal tradition to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a very public way

Believe it or not, Prince William and Kate Middleton have never been showy when it comes to how they celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Sure, the royal couple has become more comfortable in expressing their affection for each other in the many years they’ve been together but have somewhat embraced a more conservative approach when celebrating All Hearts Day. However, this year, the pair decided to surprise their fans by breaking tradition.

On Feb. 14, Kensington Palace shared an intimate image of Prince William, 42, and Middleton, 43, locked in a tender embrace to mark Valentine’s Day. The lovely photo, a still taken from a previously released video, shows the Princess of Wales beaming as her husband plants a kiss on her cheek.

The royal couple was casually dressed as they sat on a blanket in the picturesque woodlands near their Norfolk home. Making the snap even more different from their usual pictures is how they can be seen clasping their hands with their fingers intertwined — a rare display of public affection which is not common when it comes to the future king and queen of England.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/qKNrbZ5QQc — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2025

The palace posted the image across social media with nothing but a simple red heart emoji. However, royal fans took it as an understated yet powerful declaration of their love for each other. One fan on X even called it, “The sweetest thing,” while many others called them “couple goals.”

This is the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have ever publicly acknowledged Valentine’s Day, an occasion the royal family has traditionally ignored. While millions worldwide celebrate the holiday with flowers, chocolates, and sweet gestures, the future king and queen consort have always kept things low-key on this worldwide celebrated day of love.

William and Kate have been together for over two decades. They first met as students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. After a decade of courtship, King Charles’ eldest son proposed, and they tied the knot in April 2011. Their love story has long been a fairy tale to many royal fans. But like most fairy tales, their romance also faced challenges.

The latest setback happened in 2024 when Kate was diagnosed with cancer after an abdominal surgery. The condition cast a shadow over the couple and their children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six. William even admitted in one interview that the year 2024 was “brutal.”

“It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult,” he shared during his trip to Cape Town in November.

Fortunately, things are looking better for the future rulers of the British monarchy. Middleton announced in January that she’s already in remission. Since then, she’s returned to the spotlight by carrying out public engagements. Her latest was a visit to a women’s prison in Merseyside in mid-February.

Going back to their sweet Valentine’s gesture, this could be a sign of how William and Kate plan to rule the kingdom once they ascend the throne. After all, the royal couple has always been a picture of an ideal marriage, and the transformation in their attitude towards such celebrations could be the start of a new era of openness for the Royal Family.

