‘He’s a good guy’: Scarlett Johansson remembers her forgotten marriage to Ryan Reynolds with fondness, but he recalls ‘a lot of pain’

The Marvel universe has given us a lot of romances that we didn’t expect — Hulk and Black Widow, Captain America and his niece, Kat Dennings and Howard the Duck… but here’s one that doesn’t get talked about enough. Hey, remember when Deadpool and Black Widow used to be married?

These days, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson comprise one half each of two of your favorite Hollywood couples — to Gossip Girl icon Blake Lively and SNL‘s Colin Jost, respectively — but it’s somehow been swept under the rug of the internet’s celebrity knowledge that the duo of Marvel stars were once married to each other. Surprisingly for two such high-profile names, the pair maintained a private marriage at the time and have been even more private about it since.

Interestingly, though, going by what they have said, their recollections of their time together seem to differ somewhat.

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds remember Budapest their marriage very differently

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

So when were RyRy and ScarJo married? The duo tied the knot in the days before either of them dressed up in spandex for a living. After they started dating in 2007, the pair wed in 2008, separated in 2010, and ultimately finalized their divorce in 2011.

ScarJo made a very rare public comment about her relationship with Reynolds during an appearance on fellow MCU alum Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast in 2023. When Paltrow asked her if she’d been married twice, Johansson corrected her that she’d been married three times. While Paltrow remembered Jost and French advertiser Romain Dauriac (2012-2017), the father of Scarlett’s daughter, she was forgetting someone…

“Oh that’s right! I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!” the Iron Man vet gushed, to which ScarJo then laughed and said, “Yes! We weren’t married very long.”

Paltrow then joked that it “still counts” and that “We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our home.” This then led Johansson to offer one final comment on her ex-husband before the topic changed: “He’s a good guy!”

It sounds like there’s not any bad blood on ScarJo’s end, but it just so happens that Reynolds has previously been a little more open about the hurt caused by his divorce from first spouse Scarlett. Back in 2011, the Canadian performer admitted the “pain” he was in, and made a bold claim that he’d soon come to change his mind on.

“Anyone who gets divorced goes through a lot of pain, but you come out of it. I’m not out of it yet. At all,” the now-46-year-old told Glamour. “I don’t think I want to get married again…But you always re-evaluate these things.

And re-evaluate those things he did as Reynolds famously got hitched to Blake Lively just three years later in 2014 and now the couple have four children. Meanwhile, Johansson shares a son with Jost, whom she married in 2020. Their romantic past is probably water well under the bridge at this point, then. Even so, maybe don’t expect them to share any scenes together in Avengers: Secret Wars or anything.

