Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Surprise Wedding In New What If…? Episode
This week’s What If…? episode took a much-needed break from the doom and gloom of the past few episodes to deliver an out-and-out comedy storyline. Titled “What If… Thor was an Only Child?”, it followed a variant of Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder who never had Loki for a brother and so became carefree and irresponsible, dubbing himself “the Party Prince”.
He still comes to Earth and falls for Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, but instead of being banished there by his father, he journeys to Midgard to host one of his galactically famous parties. The festivities start in Las Vegas, with a montage revealing the crazy events of Thor and his friends’ wild night. Including an unlikely wedding… between Jane’s intern Darcy (Kat Dennings) and Howard the Duck (Seth Green).
This is not a pairing we ever expected to see, so understandably, fans are losing it on social media over Mr. and Mrs. Duck tying the knot. Not to mention that they were married by an Elvis impersonator.
It’s always fun when Darcy and Howard show up. We just never expected their characters to hook up.
Darcy and Howard’s marriage seems to be an unlikely callback to 1986’s Howard the Duck, which infamously featured a romance between Howard and Lea Thompson’s Beverly. Well, it’s like Howard says in his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cameo, “you’re out of luck until you’ve gone duck.”
Both of these characters have had unexpectedly busy lives in the MCU. We thought we’d seen the last of Darcy in Thor: The Dark World before she returned in this year’s WandaVision, and with more appearances on the way. Howard, meanwhile, continually surprises us with his many walk-on parts, including being present for the final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.
